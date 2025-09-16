Armand Duplantis breaks his own world record for 14th time, leaves father in tears: ‘Exceeded my wildest dreams’

Is Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis for real? How many times have we asked ourselves this question? 14 times for sure. And every time, he ensures that the gasping for breath, the bewildered eyes and the shock of witnessing the unbelievable never end. Duplantis delivered yet another masterclass in pole vaulting as he soared to a staggering world record of 6.30 metres, capturing his third world outdoor title and extending his legacy as the sport's undisputed king. It was the 14th time that Dupantis broke his own world record - for the fourth time this year itself. Gold medallist Sweden's athlete Armand Duplantis celebrates his new world record in the men's pole vault final during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.(AFP)

It was such a magnificent performance for the world to witness that even Mondo's father, Greg Duplantis, was in tears. “Even his dad is on the verge of tears this time,” said the commentator as soon as Duplantis cleared 6.30 metres.

As he climbed higher than any man in history on Monday night at Tokyo’s National Stadium, Duplantis insisted it was the raucous home crowd that pushed him to greatness.

“This exceeded my wildest dreams and expectations,” said Duplantis, reflecting on the electric atmosphere that powered his performance. “I think the difference maker was being able to have the spectators and have the full energy of the crowd... It was one of the best stadiums and atmospheres and experiences that I've ever had.”

It was a night of redemption and celebration in a stadium that four years earlier had hosted a very different kind of Olympic Games — empty stands, pandemic restrictions, and silence. Duplantis had won gold at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, held behind closed doors due to COVID-19, but fell just short of a world record that night.

“I felt like I was really close the last Olympics here,” he said. “But I think that really helped towards the end, when it was starting to get a little bit later and we’re getting a little bit more tired.”

Rising to the Occasion

In front of over 50,000 roaring fans, the US-born Swede had already sealed victory with a winning height of 6.15 metres, comfortably ahead of his competitors. But Duplantis wasn’t finished.

With the gold medal in hand, he raised the bar to 6.30m — 15cm higher than his winning mark — and cleared it on his third and final attempt, setting his 14th world record, and fourth in 2025 alone.

He immediately sprinted off the mat and into the crowd, embracing his partner Desire Inglander, celebrating with his parents — his father Greg, a former elite pole vaulter, and mother Helena — and soaking in the adoration of a crowd that had witnessed history.

“The crowd was giving me a lot of really good energy,” he said. “It really helped me stay focused and motivated.”

Challengers Push the Champion

While Duplantis remained in a league of his own, the competition behind him was fierce. Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis took silver with a lifetime best of 6.00m, and Australia’s Kurtis Marschall secured bronze after clearing 5.95m, also a personal best.

Karalis, a long-time rival and friend since their junior days, even helped cool Duplantis with an electric fan between jumps.

“I was pushed very hard by Emmanouil today,” Duplantis said. “Just a super tough competitor. I’m really proud of the way that he competed, not only today but throughout the whole year. I think it really made me up my game.”

A Champion’s Mindset

Duplantis has now added 20cm to his personal best since 2021, continuing to push the boundaries of his sport. He’s not just vaulting over bars — he’s raising the global standard.

“Every time I step on the track, I just have to make sure that I stay on their throats and win,” he said with a grin. “I want to do what I know that I’m capable of. So I feel like motivationally, it’s not that much of a problem.”

With two Olympic titles, three world outdoor championships, three world indoor golds, and three European crowns, Duplantis has already cemented himself as one of athletics’ greats — and at just 25, he’s far from done.

Next stop? The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where he’s likely to be one of the defining stars.

But for now, in the city where he once vaulted in eerie silence, Duplantis found his voice — and a crowd that lifted him to history.