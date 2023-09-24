Asian Games: Sumit Nagal steamrolls Macau's Leung, moves into men's singles pre-quarterfinals

India's top tennis player Sumit Nagal moved into the men's singles pre-quarterfinals of the Asian Games without losing a game as he expectedly thrashed Macau's hapless Ho Tin Marco Leung, here on Sunday. The fifth seed Nagal, who had got a first round bye, needed just 45 minutes to dispatch his opponent 6-0 6-0.(Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

It was expected to be an easy second-round match for the 159th ranked Nagal, whose rival does not even have a ranking on the ATP computer.

The fifth seed Nagal, who had got a first round bye, needed just 45 minutes to dispatch his opponent 6-0 6-0.

He will take on the winner of the other second round match between Kazakhstan's Beibit Zhukayev and Tajikistan's Firuz Mukhidinov.

Later in the day, the second seeded Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan will open their men's doubles campaign against Nepal's Abhishek Bastola and Pradip Khadka in what is expected to be another cakewalk for the Indians.