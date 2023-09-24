News / Sports / Others / Asian Games: Sumit Nagal steamrolls Macau's Leung, moves into men's singles pre-quarterfinals

Asian Games: Sumit Nagal steamrolls Macau's Leung, moves into men's singles pre-quarterfinals

PTI | , Hangzhou
Sep 24, 2023 01:21 PM IST

Nagal steamrolls Macau's Leung, moves into men's singles pre-quarterfinals

India's top tennis player Sumit Nagal moved into the men's singles pre-quarterfinals of the Asian Games without losing a game as he expectedly thrashed Macau's hapless Ho Tin Marco Leung, here on Sunday.

The fifth seed Nagal, who had got a first round bye, needed just 45 minutes to dispatch his opponent 6-0 6-0.(Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)
The fifth seed Nagal, who had got a first round bye, needed just 45 minutes to dispatch his opponent 6-0 6-0.(Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

It was expected to be an easy second-round match for the 159th ranked Nagal, whose rival does not even have a ranking on the ATP computer.

The fifth seed Nagal, who had got a first round bye, needed just 45 minutes to dispatch his opponent 6-0 6-0.

He will take on the winner of the other second round match between Kazakhstan's Beibit Zhukayev and Tajikistan's Firuz Mukhidinov.

Later in the day, the second seeded Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan will open their men's doubles campaign against Nepal's Abhishek Bastola and Pradip Khadka in what is expected to be another cakewalk for the Indians.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news and Live score along with Asian Games 2023 Live and India vs Australia Live Score related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out