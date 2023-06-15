Home / Sports / Others / Asian Track Cycling Championship: India's Ronaldo Singh improves own national record

Asian Track Cycling Championship: India's Ronaldo Singh improves own national record

PTI |
Jun 15, 2023 07:43 PM IST

India's Ronaldo Singh improved his own national record at the Asian Track Cycling Championship in Niali, Malaysia.

Indian cyclist Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam on Thursday created a national record in men's spring qualification after clocking 9.877 seconds at the Asian Track Cycling Championship in Niali, Malaysia. Ronaldo, who is a part of TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) finished 10th and qualified for R16 in men's sprint.

Ronaldo Singh in action.
Ronaldo Singh in action.

"Ace Indian cyclist Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam created a New NR in Men's Sprint Qualification (200m Flying Time Trial) after clocking 9.877s as he finished 10th at the Asian Track Cycling Championships,' the Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted.

Also Read | Ronaldo Singh wins sprint silver in Asian Track Cycling Championship

Competing at the National Velodrome in Nilai, the 21-year-old from Manipur improved his own NR by 0.033s. In the last edition of the tournament in New Delhi, Ronaldo had scripted history by becoming the first Indian cyclist to win a silver in a continental tournament in the senior category.

He had finished second in the sprint event. In the same tournament, he had also won bronze medals in 1km time trial and team sprint events.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cycling sports
cycling sports
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out