Asian Track Cycling Championship: India's Ronaldo Singh improves own national record

Indian cyclist Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam on Thursday created a national record in men's spring qualification after clocking 9.877 seconds at the Asian Track Cycling Championship in Niali, Malaysia. Ronaldo, who is a part of TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) finished 10th and qualified for R16 in men's sprint. Ronaldo Singh in action.

"Ace Indian cyclist Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam created a New NR in Men's Sprint Qualification (200m Flying Time Trial) after clocking 9.877s as he finished 10th at the Asian Track Cycling Championships,' the Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted.

Competing at the National Velodrome in Nilai, the 21-year-old from Manipur improved his own NR by 0.033s. In the last edition of the tournament in New Delhi, Ronaldo had scripted history by becoming the first Indian cyclist to win a silver in a continental tournament in the senior category.

He had finished second in the sprint event. In the same tournament, he had also won bronze medals in 1km time trial and team sprint events.

