Athletics, weightlifting top doping charts: NADA

There has been a sharp rise in doping cases going by the number of athletes who tested positive in the year 2022-23, as per National Anti Doping Agency's annual report.

As per the report, 142 positive cases (Adverse Analytical Findings) were reported during the period, with athletics topping the charts (49 AAF), followed by weightlifting (22) and wrestling (17). It was a significant jump from the 39 dope positive cases from the previous year (2021-22). One reason for the jump is the increase in the number of tests conducted by NADA. In 2021-22 NADA collected 2547 samples, while 4342 samples were tested in the last cycle. Of this, 2596 were in-competition tests and 1746 were out of competition tests.

While athletics have hogged the limelight in recent times in doping but the sheer jump in number of cases -- 13 positive cases in 2021-22 to 49 in 2022-23 -- is alarming. Weightlifting has witnessed a similar increase in positive dope cases. Compared to just one positive case in the previous cycle, the number has gone up to 22 in 2022-23 in weightlifting. The Commonwealth Games were held in Birmingham in 2022 and a more vigilant NADA went all out to catch dope cheaters.

Bans were imposed on former Asian Games medallist quarter-miler MR Poovamma, javelin thrower and Tokyo Olympian Shivpal Singh -- whose ban period was later reduced from four years to one year by the Appeal Panel, and triple jumper Aishwarya Babu by the Anti-Doping disciplinary panel in 2022-23. In weightlifting Sanjita Chanu, the two-time Commonwealth Games champion, was the biggest catch. She tested positive during the 2022 National Games, where she won a silver medal.

The run-up to the Asian Games in September also saw national inter-state women’s 400m champion Anjali Devi, shot putter Karanveer Singh, federation Cup gold medallist discus thrower Kirpal Singh failed dope tests. The NADA annual report next year will list these cases.

In last year's World Anti-Doping Agency report for 2020 India was placed in second position in the number of anti-doping rule violations (ADRVs) with 59 violations behind Russia (135 cases).