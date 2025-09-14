Search
Sun, Sept 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Athletics-Kenya's Jepchirchir wins marathon gold in thrilling last-spurt duel

Reuters |
Published on: Sept 14, 2025 07:27 am IST

ATHLETICS-WORLD:Athletics-Kenya's Jepchirchir wins marathon gold in thrilling last-spurt duel

By Chang-Ran Kim and Nick Mulvenney

Athletics-Kenya's Jepchirchir wins marathon gold in thrilling last-spurt duel
Athletics-Kenya's Jepchirchir wins marathon gold in thrilling last-spurt duel

TOKYO - Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir edged Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa in a thrilling sprint finish at Tokyo's National Stadium to win the women's marathon at the world championships on Sunday, adding the world title to the Olympic crown she won in Sapporo in 2021.

The 31-year-old broke the tape at two hours, 24 minutes and 43 seconds, just two seconds ahead of Paris silver medallist Assefa.

In the wide-open battle for bronze, a surprised Julia Paternain triumphed to give Uruguay its first-ever medal at the worlds, clocking 2:27.23 in her first world championships.

For more than two-thirds of the race, Jepchirchir and Assefa were content to hang back as American Susanna Sullivan charged ahead solo looking dominant and in control.

The tables suddenly turned around 90 minutes in, when Assefa and Jepchirchir pulled ahead to take the lead and stay there side by side for the rest of the course.

It was Assefa, who won the London marathon in April, who looked the more comfortable as the Kenyan appeared to struggle in the stifling Tokyo heat.

Still, Jepchirchir managed to match her rival stride for stride for the remainder of the race, finding one last kick as the pair ran around the National Stadium track to surge ahead and claim her first world title.

"I am so happy with what I have done in Tokyo," Jepchirchir said. "It was so hot, so difficult... When I entered the stadium, I got a lot of energy from the fans.

"I really did not expect to win. It was not my ultimate plan to sprint in the final metres, but when I saw I was 100m from the finish, I just started to kick."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Athletics-Kenya's Jepchirchir wins marathon gold in thrilling last-spurt duel
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On