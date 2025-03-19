BFI Nationals: Some officials are stopping boxers from competing, says president

New Delhi: The women’s national boxing championship to be held in Greater Noida this week is set to commence under the shadow of fierce internal squabble within the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) whose key officials are at loggerheads in the run-up to the March 28 elections. The tournament was postponed twice this year, and on Wednesday BFI president Ajay Singh claimed that an attempt is being made by some officials to stop boxers from participating in the championships. Lovlina Borgohain is being stopped to participate in national championships, claimed BFI president. (REUTERS)

The tournament will take place from March 21-27 at the Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida. Singh said BFI secretary general Hemanta Kumar Kalita, who was suspended on Tuesday on charges of “financial irregularities” and subsequent investigation, is exerting pressure on boxers from Assam, including Tokyo Olympics medallist Lovlina Borgohain, to withdraw from the Nationals. Kalita is also the secretary of Assam Amateur Boxing Association.

“Players are being blocked from coming to the national championship. Mr Kalita and some federations are doing this. Lovlina (Borgohain) had, in fact, recorded a video of support (to the event) saying that she will be participating but we recently got a call that she has been asked by Mr Kalita not to participate in the championship. She owes a lot to Assam boxing and she is reconsidering her participation. I sincerely hope that this is not true,” Singh told reporters here.

The build-up to the BFI elections has been chaotic and the administrative wrangling has impacted the women’s championship. Kalita took out a notice last week stating as many as 18 state associations have called for postponement of the tournament as it was announced at a very short notice. BFI president Singh then issued another mail announcing that the championship was on.

A coach aware of developments said states like Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, and North Eastern states Assam and Tripura are not sending teams. With poll fortunes of some state officials going downhill in BFI elections, they have decided to hit back with vengeance and withdraw the teams.

“It is very confusing. There are different letters circulating. Boxers are asking us about the status,” said a coach who did not wish to be named.

Former international and world champion boxer Sarita Devi called it an unfortunate situation. “It is very disappointing that boxers are being dragged into politics. Boxers should not suffer. They prepare for competitions. So much is at stake in Nationals. There are important international events coming up and they need to prepare. I know how much we have suffered when there was no federation. Now boxing is doing well. We are now winning medals at world championships and this momentum should not get derailed,” Sarita told HT.

Sarita, who runs her academy in Imphal, said Manipur has sent a six-member team that includes boxers from her academy.

BFI has posted videos of top boxers like world champions Nikhat Zareen and Nitu Ghanghas to clear the air on the conduct of the championship.

Singh said BFI will pay for the expense of boxers who are being denied a chance to compete by their respective state units. “I would like to appeal to all state associations that they must set politics aside. You have no right to play with the rights and careers of young boxers who have trained so hard for this opportunity to represent the state. The Indian team also gets selected from the Nationals so to deprive them is a great shame,” he said.

“If any state federation is stopping their boxers or cancelling their tickets and other arrangements made for boxers, the BFI will pay for each of these boxers to come and participate. We will provide tickets and hotel accommodation,” Singh added.

UP Boxing Association secretary Pramod Kumar said the preparation is in full swing. “We have received entries from 22 state units as of now and we are not expecting more entries in the coming days. We want to ensure that all state associations participate and no boxer is left out,” he said.