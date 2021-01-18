Bhavesh, Aakanksha win on final day of shooting trials
Rajasthan's Bhavesh Shekhawat and Aakanksha Bansal of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) won the men's and women's 25M rapid-fire pistol competitions (trial 2) as the national shooting trials concluded here on Monday.
Bhavesh shot 32 in the finals to leave Delhi's Arpit Goel at second on a score of 27. Haryana's Adarsh Singh came in third with 23.
Army marksman and trial one (T1) men's rapid-fire pistol winner Gurpreet Singh won the qualifying round yet again with a score of 580.
Bhavesh qualified sixth with 576 at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range.
In the women's event, Aakanksha shot 548 to emerge the winner after the precision and rapid-fire rounds.
Uttar Pradesh's Arunima Gaur was second with 544. Haryana's Tejaswi finished third with 542.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
