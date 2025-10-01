Bill Schmidt stepped down as general manager of the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday following a majors-worst 43-119 season. Bill Schmidt out as Rockies GM after 119-loss season

It was the third consecutive 100-loss campaign for team the first three for a franchise that was founded in 1993. Schmidt, 66, became interim general manager on May 3, 2021 before being promoted to GM on Oct. 2 of that year.

"Bill has been an integral part of the Rockies family for over 25 years with countless contributions to the organization over that time," team owner, chairman and CEO Dick Montfort said in a release. "We are deeply grateful for his service, his friendship, and his dedication and wish him and his family nothing but the best in the future.

"As with any transition, Bill's departure allows our club to seek a new leader of our baseball department experienced in areas where we know we need to grow within the operation. A new voice will benefit our organization as we work towards giving our fans the competitive team they deserve."

In a rare move, the Rockies announced that they are beginning an "external search" for their new head of baseball operations. The last time that Colorado went outside of the organization was when it hired Dan O'Dowd as general manager in 1999.

Schmidt had been vice president of scouting before taking over on an interim basis to replace Jeff Bridich, who also had been promoted to GM from within.

"After a number of conversations, we decided it is time for me to step aside and make way for a new voice to guide the club's baseball operations," Schmidt said in the club's press release. "It's been an honor to serve in the Rockies family for over 25 years. I'm thankful to the Monfort family for the opportunity, to my family for their constant support, and our staff for their tireless dedication. Better seasons are ahead for the Rockies and our great fans, and I look forward to seeing it come to life in the years ahead."

Wednesday's news release did not address the future of interim manager Warren Schaeffer, who took over when the Rockies fired Bud Black on May 11.

