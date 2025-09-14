Bob Goodenow, the former head of the NHL Players’ Association, has died. He was 72. Bob Goodenow, the former head of the NHL Players’ Association, has died

The union announced Goodenow’s death on Saturday. A spokesman for the NHLPA said the organization learned that Goodenow had died from his wife, but he did not know the cause of death.

“Bob was an exceptionally influential leader whose unwavering commitment to the players helped shape the modern era of the NHLPA,” the PA said in a statement. “Bob quickly put his stamp on the organization by elevating the level of representation provided by the NHLPA’s staff, tirelessly working to educate the players, strengthening the membership and building trust in the office’s work on behalf of the players.”

Goodenow led the NHLPA during multiple lockouts, including 2004-05 when the entire season was canceled. He resigned later that summer.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman in his remembrance of Goodenow noted he was a captain at Harvard and a player in the minors before serving as an agent and working for the union for 14 years.

“Bob was a skilled attorney and tenacious advocate for the players he represented as an agent and as the head of the Players’ Association," Bettman said in a statement.

Goodenow became the NHLPA’s second executive director in 1992, replacing Alan Eagleson after he stepped down amid allegations of fraud.

He led the players through a 103-day lockout that lasted from Oct. 1, 1994, to Jan. 11, 1995, and saw the season shortened to 48 games.

At issue was the implementation of a salary cap, which owners wanted and players opposed. The issue came to a head again with the lockout that wiped out the 2004-05 NHL season.

The lockout was resolved on July 13, 2005, with the implementation of a salary cap, as well as a salary floor and a guarantee that players would get 54% of total NHL revenues.

Shortly after the agreement was reached, Goodenow was asked to step down as NHLPA executive director. He was replaced by Ted Saskin.

NHL: /hub/nhl

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.