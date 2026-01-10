Boxing Nationals: Jadumani topples Panghal, enters final

Greater Noida: It was a fight that was keenly awaited. Two-time Olympian Amit Panghal pitted against rising star Jadumani Singh in the 55kg class at the Elite National Boxing Championships here on Friday. Both are flyweight boxers who have moved one weight class up with an eye on the Asian Games this season.

While the younger Jadumani emerged winner and moved into the final, Panghal too asserted his class. The contest was far closer than the 5-0 scoreline. Panghal, the 2019 World Championships silver medallist, is searching for second wind after another disappointing Olympics campaign. The 30-year-old was not in national reckoning last year.

Jadumani, 21, has tasted international success this year and is keen to make a mark in major competitions. With fast hands and quick footwork he began with a flurry of punches, and Panghal responded with combinations. Jadumani likes to fight in close range and unleashes rapid combinations, often finishing with sharp uppercuts.

Panghal ducked and weaved before striking with precision, giving a stern test to the youngster in the high-intensity first round. Both were busy in the second round too but as the bout progressed it was young Jadumani who had more in reserve against the seasoned campaigner. The final will be another challenge for Jadumani as he faces Pawan Bartwal, silver medallist from World Boxing Cup Final.

The other marquee men’s final will be between Md Hussamuddin and Sachin in 60kg. Hussamuddin, on a comeback trail, continued with his fine form to beat Raman of All India Police, while Sachin got the better of Bhupinder Singh of Punjab 5-0.

Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen and Nitu Ghanghas set up an exciting final in women’s 51kg class. Nikhat, representing Telangana, defeated Kusum Baghel of UP 4-1, while former world champion Nitu defeated Railways’ Jyoti 4-0. In 48kg, world champion Minakshi beat Madhya Pradesh’s Malika Mor 5-0 and will meet Manju Rani, the 2019 world championships silver medallist, in the final. Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) advanced to the final with a clinical 5-0 win over Imroz Khan of Uttar Pradesh 5-0.