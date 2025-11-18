Search
Tue, Nov 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Boxing-Usyk vacates WBO heavyweight title, Wardley set to take over

Reuters |
Published on: Nov 18, 2025 02:24 am IST

BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT/USYK (PIX):Boxing-Usyk vacates WBO heavyweight title, Wardley set to take over

Nov 17 - Oleksandr Usyk has relinquished his WBO heavyweight title after informing the governing body he would not proceed with a mandatory defence against Britain’s Fabio Wardley, the World Boxing Organization said on Monday.

Boxing-Usyk vacates WBO heavyweight title, Wardley set to take over
Boxing-Usyk vacates WBO heavyweight title, Wardley set to take over

The WBO said it received “formal communication” from the Ukrainian’s team and confirmed the 38-year-old had “elected to relinquish the title after thoughtful consideration.”

Wardley, 30, is expected to be elevated to WBO heavyweight champion following Usyk’s decision, according to Sky Sports.

Usyk holds the WBA, WBC and IBF heavyweight titles, having regained the latter belt in December when he stopped Britain’s Daniel Dubois to restore his undisputed status.

He first became four-belt undisputed champion in May 2024 by beating Tyson Fury, before vacating the IBF crown the following month due to mandatory obligations linked to a rematch.

WBO president Gustavo Olivieri paid tribute to Usyk in an emotional statement, calling him “a champion of champions”.

“The WBO extends its profound respect, admiration, and gratitude to Oleksandr Usyk, an undefeated, two-division WBO undisputed world champion,” Olivieri said.

“His career stands as one of the most extraordinary and historic of the modern boxing era.”

The WBO added that Usyk had exemplified “every right, privilege and honour associated with the WBO Super Champion distinction.

“We accept and respect his decision to relinquish the WBO heavyweight super championship,” it said.

“This is not a farewell but — as expressed by his team — a respectful pause. The doors of the WBO will always remain open to Oleksandr Usyk and his team.”

Usyk won the WBO belt in 2021 when he defeated Anthony Joshua, later adding the WBC title by beating Fury. He defended the WBO crown four times during his reign.

In July, the WBO ordered negotiations for a mandatory defence against its interim champion Joseph Parker, giving both camps 30 days to reach a deal before a purse bid.

Parker, who won the interim title last year against Zhilei Zhang and retained it in February by stopping Martin Bakole, remained the organisation’s official challenger at the time.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Boxing-Usyk vacates WBO heavyweight title, Wardley set to take over
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On