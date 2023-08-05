Brij Bhushan Singh camp candidates remain in all WFI posts

The three-day window for withdrawal of nominations for the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections closed on Saturday with some withdrawals from both factions. However, with most of the units backing former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and at least one candidate from his camp left for each post, the August 12 polls still appears to one-sided.

Former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Since there are no complete withdrawals from either camp, voting on August 12 is imminent which makes Singh's faction a frontrunner. The only chance Anita Sheoran's camp had was Singh's side completely withdrawing from key, if not all, posts. But since that has not happened, there is only one way the votes will go," an official in the know of things said. Sheoran, the 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist, is the other faction's president candidate.

Delhi wrestling chief Jai Prakash, considered close to Brij Bhushan, withdrew his nomination for the posts of president and secretary general. He will contest for the vice-president's post. Dushyant Sharma of Jammu and Kashmir unit also withdrew his candidature for the top post. It leaves Sanjay Kumar Singh and Sheoran to vie for WFI presidency.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For senior vice-president, West Bengal's Asit Kumar Saha withdrew his nomination. It leaves Gujarat's ID Nanavati from Brij Bhushan's camp in the fray. Devender Kadian of Assam is the rival candidate.

For the secretary-general's post, Darshan Lal from Brij Bhushan's camp is pitted against Prem Chand Lochab of the rival camp.

The final list of nominees will be officially published on August 7.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shantanu Srivastava Shantanu Srivastava is an experienced sports journalist who has worked across print and digital media. He covers cricket and Olympic sports....view detail