Gukesh takes sole lead with one round to go

This Candidates tournament is shaping up to be the most thrilling and dramatic in recent memory. India’s D Gukesh has moved into sole lead in the tournament with one round remaining. The 17-year-old Indian defeated Alireza Firouzja with White to move into 8.5/13. His co-leaders going into Round 13 – Ian Nepomniachtchi and Hikaru Nakamura – played out a draw against each other to stay half a point behind. World No 2 Fabiano Caruana defeated Praggnanandhaa with Black to catch up with Nepomniachtchi and Nakamura at 8 points. Gukesh next faces Nakamura in the final round with Black pieces. The teen finds himself on the brink of history. The only Indian to have won the Candidates and the World Championship is Viswanathan Anand. It all now comes down to how the final round plays out. India’s D Gukesh has moved into sole lead in the tournament with one round remaining(FIDE)

“It’s an important win for sure but I wouldn’t say it’s the most important one…I’m just trying my best (to stay calm). Obviously, there are nerves. I’ll be ready to play a good game (in the final round) and we’ll see what happens,” Gukesh said after his win.

Earlier in the game, it seemed like Gukesh had got out little out of the opening. Firouzja chose to play the Berlin and the Indian appeared to be worse but managed to equalise. Later, the French-Iranian GM's decision to play 45...Qg6? to bring on the trade of queens had Gukesh walking away with a winning endgame.

Tan in sole lead among women

China’s Tan Zhongyi took the sole lead in the women’s section, leading by a full point going into the final round. A draw in Round 14 should suffice for her to make the World Championship. To push matters into a tie break, Lei Tingjie has to win against Koneru Humpy with White and Tan has to lose her game against Anna Muzychuk. The winner faces Ju Wenjun in the World Championship. Either way, it’s going to be an all-Chinese affair.

India’s R Vaishali continued her winning streak, raking up her fourth victory in a row, this time against Lei Tingjie. The Indian is currently tied for third place with 6.5/13

Round 13 results

Open

D Gukesh (8.5) beat Alireza Firouzja (4.5)

Ian Nepomniachtchi (8.5) drew Hikaru Nakamura (8.5)

Praggnanandhaa lost to Fabiano Caruana (8.5)

Vidit Gujrathi (5.5) drew Nijat Abasov (3.5)

Women

Nurgyul Salimova (5) drew Kateryna Lagno (6.5)

Tan Zhongyi (8.5) drew Aleksandra Goryachkina (6.5)

Humpy Koneru (6.5) drew Anna Muzychuk (5)

Vaishali Rameshbabu (6.5) beat Lei Tingjie (7.5)

Round 14 pairings

Open

Hikaru Nakamura - Gukesh D

Alireza Firouzja - Vidit Santosh Gujrathi

Nijat Abasov - Praggnanandhaa R

Fabiano Caruana - Ian Nepomniachtchi

Women

Kateryna Lagno - Vaishali Rameshbabu

Lei Tingjie - Humpy Koneru

Anna Muzychuk - Tan Zhongyi

Aleksandra Goryachkina - Nurgyul Salimova