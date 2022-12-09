'Can't see Jared Gordon surviving more than five minutes': Paddy Pimblett oozes confidence ahead of big fight at UFC 282

What generally take years for UFC fighters, Paddy Pimblett has achieved it in a short wile at the biggest mixed-martial arts promotion company. Ever since his powerful debut in September 2021, the England based UFC fighter has gained immense success and now has another shot to make his case much stronger.

Paddy, who is also called “The Baddy” by his fans, has so far maintained a 100 percent record. Not only has his wins been dominant, but Paddy has often grabbed headlines for his cheek personality. Shortly after his debut, where he went to claim a submission win over Rodrigo Vargas, Paddy called out Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, calling him "the biggest bully in the world."

As “The Baddy” gears up for his next fight, where he will be headlining the co-main event against USA's Jared Gordon at UFC 282 on Sunday, the lightweight fighter is not just confident of a win but also a first-round finish.

Speaking with hindustantimes.com in an exclusive interview ahead of the fight, Paddy oozed confidence, claiming him as the "new main man" in the business.

“I'm the new main man. They're gonna put me on pay-per-views. I'm the one that people are buying this card for. So it's just the way it is.”

When asked about his opponent Gordon, Paddy pointed at his record and without any hesitation claimed: "I just can't see him surviving more than five minutes with me. To be honest. I don't think he gets out the first round. I'm a finisher. He's not, he's only ever finished a one fight in the UFC and that was his debut.”

Gordon is definitely the strongest fighter, Paddy will be facing in his short UFC journey so far. The American has won four of his last five fights, however, one thing which Paddy highlighted was his inability to finish it. Out of the four wins, only one have come via submission, while the rest came as decisions.

While many, including lightweight title contender Dustin Poirier have labelled Gordon as Paddy's toughest competition so far, the fighter thinks otherwise. “The Baddy” rates his opponent on Sunday as his third hardest challenge, claiming Jordan Leavitt, whom he beat in his previous fight at home, would knock Gordon out.

“He's fought the best people. He's got the most UFC fights, but to be honest, I'd rank him third. I think Jordan Leavitt would knock him out.”

Before signing off, Paddy also showed respect to current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, rating him as the toughest competition. “Obviously the champ. Islam. He's the one with the belt. He's gonna be the toughest fighter, isn't he? He's the champion.”

