‘You’re the biggest bully in the world’: UFC fighter calls out Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg - WATCH

In a bizarre turn of events, UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett challenged Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg after his win over Rodrigo Vargas at UFC London on Sunday. Pimblett, who won the lightweight division match with a submission, celebrated his win by dancing around the Octagon but left most surprised when asked whom he would like to take on next.

“Who do I want to fight? Mark Zuckerberg,” he said.

Pimblett outburst against Zuckerburg was primarily due to his Instagram account getting shut by the company as he called the latter “the biggest bully”.

Also Read | 'We'll need our own wing in Hall of Fame': Charlotte on comparisons with father Ric Flair

“Lad I’m going to punch your head. I’m sick of you lad, you know what I mean. I’m sick of you shutting my Instagram accounts down when all I do is help charities and help people with mental health problems. You’re the biggest bully in the world lad.”

This wasn’t the first time the UFC fighter vented out his anger against Zuckerberg for disabling his social media accounts.

“The hypocritical nature of Instagram and Facebook is just disgusting, and what they get away with,” he had said at his pre-fight press conference.

“It kills me. Mark Zuckerberg’s a lizard. I like helping people and my social media gives me a chance to help people. I’m not one of them where it’s just all about me. I feel the need to help people, especially because of the platform I’ve got and my social media does that."

“I’ve got to be a lot smarter on my social media, because as you know, I’ve had two accounts took off me now, and the second account had 1,20,000 followers. I’ve lost out on so much money and sponsorships over the past two weeks, three weeks.”

Pimblett has quickly earned fans approval in the UFC circuit mainly for his personality and thick Liverpool accent.