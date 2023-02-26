Celtic fans' chant goes viral as Jota dances his way to victory

The Celtic faithful are well known for their inventive and catchy chants, and this season is no different. The latest song to make its way to the terraces is dedicated to Portuguese winger, Jota.

The £6.4 million signing from Benfica has been in fine form this season, and the fans have been quick to show their appreciation with their new chant, "Jota on the wing, Jota Jota on the wing."

The lyrics, sung to the tune of the early 2000s euro-pop hit "Dragostea Din Tei" by O-Zone, have become a regular fixture at Celtic games. The chorus goes, "When you score, you make the Celtic sing. Jota on the wing, Jota Jota on the wing. Every time you're on the ball, we know there's gonna be a goal. Our superstar from Portugal. "

Jota himself is delighted with the chant, revealing in an interview with Celtic's in-house media that he used to be a big fan of the original O-Zone tune. "When I was younger, I remember I listened to that song a lot of times," he said. "Nowadays, the Celtic fans doing that… for me it was really good, it just reminded me of my childhood. Those memories, that moment is really good."

The catchy tune and Jota's impressive performances on the pitch have made "Jota on the wing" a fan favorite, and it's sure to be heard loud and clear at Celtic games for seasons to come.