Chanettee Wannasaen maintained her lead at the Kroger Queen City Championship by shooting a 4-under-par 68 on Friday in Hamilton, Ohio. Chanettee Wannasaen holds 2-shot Kroger Queen City lead

The 21-year-old from Thailand built on a first-round 63 to get to 13-under 131 at the tournament's halfway point. She has a two-shot lead over countrywoman and World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul, Englishwoman Charley Hull and Germany's Olivia Cowan.

Thitikul shot a 64 at TPC River's Bend, while Hull and Cowan posted 65s.

Behind them at 10 under are Sweden's Maja Stark , Sei Young Kim of South Korea and Gigi Stoll .

For the second straight day, Wannasaen eagled a par-4 hole. On Thursday, it was a hole-out at the 10th; on Friday, the magic happened at the 13th, which was early in her round after she started on the back nine.

"Yeah, I did it again," Wannasaen quipped. "Yeah, exactly like the same, but I didn't see the ball like get in the hole. But I have a guy, like he scream. He was like, and he points like it's in the hole."

Wannasaen is seeking her third win on the LPGA Tour and her first of 2025 after she tied for second at the Women's PGA Championship back in the spring.

"I just want me to play like this. I not think about the score," she said. "I just want hit driver like this, hit iron like this. I just want to enjoy with the golf again."

Thitikul posted the round of the day by rolling in six of her eight birdies on the back nine, including four straight at Nos. 13-16.

"I just surprised. I was so surprised to be honest," said Thitikul, who was critical of her driving. "But maybe because, you know, when you're not like that much confident you're not expecting things to be, you know, that good, which mean kind of free."

Hull hasn't won a tournament in 2025 and hasn't won stateside since 2022, something she'd like to rectify.

"Yeah, I can't wait. Just like to hunt someone down," Hull said.

Among those tied at 9 under par are World No. 2 Nelly Korda and English phenom Lottie Woad, who posted 67 to draw into contention.

After winning the Women's Irish Open as an amateur and contending at the Evian Championship, Woad, 21, won the Women's Scottish Open in her first tournament as a professional.

"Yeah, it's been really cool," Woad said. "Yeah, only a few events but been really fun and just learning the whole way. I've been given some really good playing partners as well, so get to learn from them a bit as well."

Notable names to miss the cut of 2 under par included Australia's Hannah Green , South Korea's Jin Young Ko , Megan Khan , South Korea's Amy Yang , Rose Zhang and Lilia Vu .

Field Level Media

