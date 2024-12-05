Charlotte Dujardin, Olympic gold medallist in dressage, banned for whipping her horse

Charlotte Dujardin, a three-time Olympic gold medallist in dressage, was banned for one year following a horse-whipping incident that led to her withdrawal from the upcoming Paris Olympics. Britain's Charlotte Dujardin, riding Gio(AP)

The British equestrian was provisionally suspended by the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) just days before the 2024 Games after the organization received footage showing her striking a horse multiple times on its legs during a training session at a stable. This video, which dates back several years, has drawn significant backlash and condemnation.

Dujardin, who is 39 years old and was fined 10,000 Swiss francs (approximately $11,300), expressed remorse for her actions, stating that she made an "error of judgement" and subsequently withdrew from the Games. Her suspension will be in effect until July next year, with the ban retroactively starting from July 2024.

In a statement, the FEI confirmed Dujardin's suspension, emphasizing that her actions were contrary to the principles of horse welfare. The time she spent under provisional suspension will count towards her one-year ban. Throughout this suspension, she is barred from participating in any competitions or events governed by the FEI or any national federation.

British Equestrian and British Dressage have also upheld her suspension, making her ineligible to compete in national events or training during this period.

Jim Eyre, the chief executive of British Equestrian, stated that the welfare and ethical treatment of horses is a top priority, and he emphasized that the organization expects the highest standards from everyone involved in the sport. Jason Brautigam, the chief executive of British Dressage, reiterated their commitment to a zero-tolerance policy regarding breaches of equine welfare.

Dujardin has an impressive Olympic record, having won six medals, including both individual and team gold at the London 2012 Games, and successfully defending her individual title at the Tokyo Games. She had the potential to become Britain's most decorated female Olympian in Paris, surpassing cyclist Laura Kenny, with whom she is currently tied with six medals.

In 2019, Dujardin faced disqualification from the European Championships after blood was discovered on her horse, Mount St John Freestyle, during a post-competition examination, although the FEI clarified that this did not indicate any intent to harm the horse.

