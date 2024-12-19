Chess to debut at 2025 Esports World Cup

Bengaluru: Chess will make its debut at the 2025 Esports World Cup, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Magnus Carlsen is global ambassador of Esports World Cup. (AFP)

The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF), and Chess.com have announced a multi-year partnership that will bring competitive online chess to the 2025 Esports World Cup (EWC), with world No 1 and former world champion Magnus Carlsen as global ambassador.

As part of the partnership, the Champions Chess Tour (CCT), will become the primary pathway to qualify for the EWC championship event. In 2025, there will be two online Tour events, in February and May, boasting a combined $300k prize pool.

“Bringing chess, a game that has been played for 1,500 years, to the Esports World Cup is a truly exciting moment,” said Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation. “It’s the perfect example of how games evolve: from boards to screens, the core competition stays the same. Chess’ rich history, global appeal, and thriving competitive scene make it a perfect fit for our mission to unite the world’s most popular games and their passionate communities under one competitive umbrella.

“Partnering with the leading online platform for the game, Chess.com, and appointing the legendary Magnus Carlsen, a true GOAT of the sport, as the game’s ambassador, allows us to not only showcase Chess on a massive stage but also to drive innovation and growth within its already vibrant ecosystem. We’re eager to see how our clubs embrace this new challenge.”

The top 12 players from the CCT will be invited to the EWC Chess tournament, which will take place between July 31 and August 3, 2025. A Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ), open to both amateur and professional players, will be held in Riyadh and will determine four remaining spots to round out the field of competitors. Players will compete for a share of the $1.5 million prize pool, and Esports World Cup Club Championship points.

Matches will be played in the rapid 10+0 Chess format, giving games a quick pace while still showcasing the strategic brilliance of the players. Should a match be tied after regulation, there will be a single Armageddon game as a tiebreaker.

“I’m thrilled to see chess join some of the biggest games in the world at the Esports World Cup,” said Carlsen. “This partnership is an incredible opportunity to grow the game, by introducing chess to new audiences and inspiring the next generation of players. Being part of the esports family is an amazing opportunity for chess to broaden its reach to a massive group of esports fans.”