IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / China's Yang breaks women's 20km race walk world record
China's Yang Jiayu celebrates after breaking women's 20km race walk world record(TWITTER)
China's Yang Jiayu celebrates after breaking women's 20km race walk world record(TWITTER)
others

China's Yang breaks women's 20km race walk world record

China's Yang Jiayu sliced 49 seconds off the previous mark set by her compatriot Liu Hong in 2015, finishing with a time of one hour, 23 minutes and 49 seconds.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:52 PM IST

Former world champion Yang Jiayu shattered the world record to win the women's 20km race walk at the Chinese national championships in Huangshan on Saturday, ahead of the Tokyo Olympics starting in July.

Earlier in the day, China's Wang Kaihua produced the third-fastest men's 20km race walk in history to book his own spot in Tokyo.

Yang, 25, sliced 49 seconds off the previous mark set by her compatriot Liu Hong in 2015, finishing with a time of one hour, 23 minutes and 49 seconds.

ALSO READ| One of the biggest wins for Manika and me: Sharath after securing Olympics berth

"I walked at a very fast pace in the early stages. The last three kilometres were the most difficult...a challenge for my body," Yang said.

World and Olympic champion Liu also bettered her previous record, finishing second in 1:24:27, making it the first time that a 20 km race has seen more than one woman clocking inside 1:25:00.

Qieyang Shijie also improved her personal best to finish third with 1:24:45. The top three finishers will represent China at this year's Tokyo Olympics.

ALSO READ| Saurabh wins silver, Abhishek bags bronze in 10m Air pistol event

"My expectation for the Olympics is at least a podium finish, and the gold medal is the ultimate goal," Yang said.

"I believe the Olympic gold medal will belong to China."

In the men's event, Asian Games champion Wang paced himself perfectly from start to finish and romped to victory in 1:16:54, taking 42 seconds off the national record previously held by 2016 Rio Games champion Wang Zhen.

"My expectation for the race was to break the national record," the 27-year-old said. "There's still room for me to improve."

Only Japan's Yusuke Suzuki, who set the world record when he clocked 1:16:36 at an event in his home town of Nomi in 2015, and Russian Sergey Morozov (1:16:43) have registered faster times.

ALSO READ| ISSF WC: Yashaswini wins first gold for India, Manu Bhaker clinches silver

"I'm confident I can break the world record one day," Wang said, adding that he was looking forward to competing in his first Olympics.

"Everything can happen in such a high-level competition. I will go all out to fight for the best result," he said.

Cai Zelin, the Rio runner-up, and former under-20 world 10 km champion Zhang Jun took the second and third spots respectively after clocking identical times of 1:17:39.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sports race walk tokyo olympics 2021 + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
China's Yang Jiayu celebrates after breaking women's 20km race walk world record(TWITTER)
China's Yang Jiayu celebrates after breaking women's 20km race walk world record(TWITTER)
others

China's Yang breaks women's 20km race walk world record

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:52 PM IST
China's Yang Jiayu sliced 49 seconds off the previous mark set by her compatriot Liu Hong in 2015, finishing with a time of one hour, 23 minutes and 49 seconds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shooter Divyansh Panwar during an interview at National Rifle Association of India office.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Shooter Divyansh Panwar during an interview at National Rifle Association of India office.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
others

Shooting World Cup: Divyansh Panwar overcomes pandemic blues to bag bronze

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:28 PM IST
  • On Saturday, Panwar was shooting in his first final for 14 months. He struggled for rhythm. He did not know how to handle the pressure. It was a struggle all through the 24-shot final. He was able to regain his touch in the nick of time, claiming bronze with a total of 228.1 points.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saurabh Chaudhary of India and Abhishek Verma(REUTERS)
Saurabh Chaudhary of India and Abhishek Verma(REUTERS)
others

Saurabh wins silver, Abhishek bags bronze in 10m Air pistol event

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:58 PM IST
  • The fancied world number four Chaudhary was humbled in the final shot by Iran's Javed Foroughi, currently ranked 107th in the ISSF rankings.Foroughi, who had only 14 seconds on the clock to fire his final shot, scored a winning 10.5 after the 18-year-old Chaudhary managed 9.8 in his last attempt of the gold medal round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File Photo of Yashaswini Deswal(NRAI)
File Photo of Yashaswini Deswal(NRAI)
others

Did my best in low-scoring final: Yashaswini Deswal after winning gold

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:50 PM IST
After winning the first gold medal for India in the Women's 10M Air Pistol final of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun on Saturday, Yashaswini Deswal said that she did her best in a low-scoring final.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Divyansh Panwar shot 228.1 (Twitter)
Divyansh Panwar shot 228.1 (Twitter)
others

Almost forgot shooting during lockdown: Divyansh after winning bronze in WC

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:09 PM IST
Divyansh clinched the bronze medal in 10m Air Rifle (men's category) in the mega event here at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range (DKSSR).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gaurav Solanki in action. (Media Release)
Gaurav Solanki in action. (Media Release)
others

Nikhat Zareen, Gaurav Solanki settle for Bronze at Bosphorus Boxing tournament

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:29 PM IST
  • India ended their campaign with two bronze medals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Divyansh Panwar shot 228.1 (Twitter)
Divyansh Panwar shot 228.1 (Twitter)
others

ISSF World Cup: Divyansh Panwar wins bronze in 10m Air Rifle

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:30 PM IST
  • The 18-year-old Divyansh shot 228.1 to finish third on the podium at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tokyo 2021 will be Sharath Kamal's fifth Olympic Games. (Sharath Kamal/Instagram.)
Tokyo 2021 will be Sharath Kamal's fifth Olympic Games. (Sharath Kamal/Instagram.)
others

EXCLUSIVE - Expecting this to be my best-ever Olympics: Sharath Kamal

By Shivansh Gupta, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 03:25 PM IST
  • Veteran India paddler Sharath Kamal expressed satisfaction upon qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics, saying he is back to hitting top gear again.
READ FULL STORY
Close
At the Karni Singh shooting range in New Delhi, a prestigious national tournament is flooded by young shooters trying to make their mark, firing alongside the likes of Olympic medallist Gagan Narang. These young shooters have been thrown into the deep end, with spectacular results. In three ISSF (Pistol/Rifle) World Cups this year, Indian shooters have topped the medal tally. Eight quota places for 2020 Olympics have been confirmed so far. (Vipin Kumar / HT Photo)
At the Karni Singh shooting range in New Delhi, a prestigious national tournament is flooded by young shooters trying to make their mark, firing alongside the likes of Olympic medallist Gagan Narang. These young shooters have been thrown into the deep end, with spectacular results. In three ISSF (Pistol/Rifle) World Cups this year, Indian shooters have topped the medal tally. Eight quota places for 2020 Olympics have been confirmed so far. (Vipin Kumar / HT Photo)
others

ISSF World Cup: Three shooters test positive for COVID-19

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:45 AM IST
The shooters are currently self-isolating in their team hotel. Those who were sharing the rooms with the three shooters have also been isolated after undergoing COVID tests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Boxer Vijender Singh along with Russia's Artysh Lopsan during a press conference.(PTI)
Boxer Vijender Singh along with Russia's Artysh Lopsan during a press conference.(PTI)
others

Glad to end Vijender's unbeaten record: Lopsan

PTI, Panaji
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:21 AM IST
In a major anti-climax, the 26-year-old six feet four inches tall pugilist out-slugged Vijender in the 'Battle on Ship' here on Friday evening and the bout was decided in the fifth round itself, ending in a knockout.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran.(PTI)
File image of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran.(PTI)
others

How a personal tragedy shaped Sathiyan's route to Tokyo

By Rutvick Mehta, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:55 AM IST
  • Sathiyan, 28, recalled his father as being a towering personality at home for both him and his mother, who soon realised it was her turn to stand tall for her son’s table tennis career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijender Singh. FIle(Getty Images)
Vijender Singh. FIle(Getty Images)
others

Vijender loses to Lopsan, unbeaten run in professional boxing comes to end

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:44 PM IST
Vijender, a bronze medallist at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and who had turned professional in 2015, entered the bout with a 12-0 record but lost.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Oct 6, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Khabib Nurmagomedov (red gloves) fights Conor McGregor (blue gloves) during UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo(USA TODAY Sports)
FILE PHOTO: Oct 6, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Khabib Nurmagomedov (red gloves) fights Conor McGregor (blue gloves) during UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo(USA TODAY Sports)
others

Dana White: Khabib Nurmagomedov is retired

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:26 PM IST
"Khabib is retired and doesn't wanna hold up the division," White told ESPN, via text message. "Tonight was our final meeting and he is retired."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Usman Chand.(Special Arrangement/File)
Usman Chand.(Special Arrangement/File)
others

Meet Usman Chand, the lone Pakistani athlete at Delhi's Shooting World Cup

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:35 PM IST
  • Usman, a skeet shooter, will be competing on Saturday. He had to take a detour through Dubai since direct travel between India and Pakistan is still under suspension.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anjum Moudgil(Twitter)
Anjum Moudgil(Twitter)
others

ISSF World Cup: Moudgil proves a point with qualification in air rifle final

By Avishek Roy
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:09 PM IST
On Friday, however, Moudgil was the saving grace; she was the only Indian shooter in women’s air rifle to qualify for the final scheduled on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP