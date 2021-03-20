ISSF WC: Yashaswini wins first gold for India, Manu Bhaker clinches silver
Yashaswini Deswal bagged the first gold medal for India in the Women's 10M Air Pistol final of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun on Saturday here at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range (DKSSR).
Deswal accumulated 238.8 points to lead in her category. Another Indian shooter Manu Bhaker won a silver medal with 236.7 points.
ALSO READ| All England 2021: PV Sindhu bows out in semifinals, loses to Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong
Earlier in the day, world number one shooter Divyansh Singh Panwar clinched the bronze medal in 10m Air Rifle (men's category) and opened India's medal account in the competition.
Divyansh shot 228.1 which got him the third position while Arjun Babuta finished at the fifth position, narrowly missing out on a medal. Lucas Kozeniesky of the USA won the gold medal while Hungarian shooter Istvan Peni took home silver in the mega event.
ALSO READ| 'Dangal girl' Geeta Phogat readies for comeback as Olympic qualifiers loom
Divyansh was nervous ahead of the final but with his coach's help, the world number one opened India's account in the medal tally on Saturday. "I am happy with this medal and I will work hard and try to get gold in the future. I was very nervous when the final started, my heartbeat was also very high but the coach helped me during the event and I made my comeback," Divyansh told reporters here.
"Usually final takes place on the same day of the event but this is the first time when final happened next day. But for me everything was fine as I slept well and there was no pressure at all," he added. (ANI)
ISSF WC: Yashaswini wins first gold for India, Manu Bhaker clinches silver
'Dangal girl' Geeta Phogat readies for comeback as Olympic qualifiers loom
All England 2021: PV Sindhu bows out in semifinals
- Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong looked in command from the start and never allowed to find an off-color PV Sindhu to find her feet.
Spectators from abroad to be barred from Tokyo Olympics due to pandemic risks
- The move was expected and rumored for several months. Officials said the risk was too great to admit ticket holders from overseas during a pandemic, an idea strongly opposed by the Japanese public. Japan has attributed about 8,800 deaths to COVID-19 and has controlled the virus better than most countries.
Leeds great Peter Lorimer dies at 74 after long illness
Almost forgot shooting during lockdown: Divyansh after winning bronze in WC
Tokyo Olympics: Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra seal mixed doubles spot
Nikhat Zareen, Gaurav Solanki settle for Bronze at Bosphorus Boxing tournament
- India ended their campaign with two bronze medals.
ISSF World Cup: Divyansh Panwar wins bronze in 10m Air Rifle
- The 18-year-old Divyansh shot 228.1 to finish third on the podium at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.
EXCLUSIVE - Expecting this to be my best-ever Olympics: Sharath Kamal
- Veteran India paddler Sharath Kamal expressed satisfaction upon qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics, saying he is back to hitting top gear again.