IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Olympics / One of the biggest wins for Manika and me: Sharath after securing Olympics berth
File image of Sharath Kamal(Getty Images)
File image of Sharath Kamal(Getty Images)
olympics

One of the biggest wins for Manika and me: Sharath after securing Olympics berth

After securing the Olympic berth in the mixed doubles category with Manika Batra, ace India paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal on Saturday termed the Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament finals win against the World No 5 Korean pair of Sang-Su Lee and Jihee Jeon as "one of the biggest victories" of the career.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:00 PM IST

After securing the Olympic berth in the mixed doubles category with Manika Batra, ace India paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal on Saturday termed the Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament finals win against the World No 5 Korean pair of Sang-Su Lee and Jihee Jeon as "one of the biggest victories" of the career.

Star Indian pair of Kamal and Batra created history by confirming their maiden mixed doubles qualification for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics as they stunned the Korean pair 4-2 in the finals of the Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament in Doha on Saturday.

With this development, India is certain to be represented in the men's singles, women's singles and mixed doubles categories in table tennis at the Olympics.

ALSO READ| Tokyo Olympics: Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra seal mixed doubles spot

The most impressive part of this final encounter was the way the World No.18 pair of Sharath and Manika turned the game in their favour after starting the match 0-2 (11-8, 11-6) down against their higher-ranked Korean counterparts. The Indian pair won six points in a row in the third game and scripted a slow but steady comeback.

"I can tell you this is nothing short of phenomenal. It is one of the biggest victories for Manika and me. I have been sleepless since 5 am in the morning and was under a lot of pressure as this was our only shot to qualify for the Olympics," said an elated Sharath from Doha.

The Indian veteran, who is also the reigning Asian Games bronze medalist in the mixed team event, further added, "We started off with two losses but this victory against such top-ranked players will surely give us the confidence and belief of being strong medal contenders in the Tokyo Games."

ALSO READ| Spectators from abroad to be barred from Tokyo Olympics due to pandemic risks

While the mixed team event is being introduced at the Olympics for the first time, the Indian duo had a 1-1 head-to-head count before this encounter. Sharath and Manika had defeated Lee and Jeon during the 2018 Asian Games before this.

"We were unable to initially open up the game and our opponents were trying to finish the game as quickly as possible. However, once we got going and the game contrasts that both Manika and I have, can baffle anybody. We took advantage of the contrasting game style as the Koreans were unable to gauge our strategy and that is where we started creating chances for ourselves," he said.

The World No 32 picked the fifth game as a turning point of the match which saw a neck-to-neck fight between both the pairs. The duo showed tremendous nerves to win the game 13-11 from a game point down.

ALSO READ| ‘Expecting this to be my best-ever Olympics’: Sharath Kamal on qualifying for Tokyo Olympic

"Manika was really fantastic and that helped me as I had the liberty to be a lot more creative and play attacking shots. And when I play like that, I am really dangerous. She is a great reader of the game and has played some exceptional table tennis in the last two days," Sharath said.

In the sixth game, though the Koreans started off really well but the Indian pair picked seven consecutive points as they completed a phenomenal 4-2 (8-11, 6-11, 11-5, 11-6, 13-11, 11-8) comeback victory in 56 minutes.

Earlier on Thursday, all the four Indian paddlers Sharath, Manika, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan and Sutirtha Mukherjee earned themselves singles qualification for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics; all of whom are in the top-100 world rankings. (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sharath kamal achanta sharath kamal-manika batra tokyo olympics 2021 + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
File image of Sharath Kamal(Getty Images)
File image of Sharath Kamal(Getty Images)
olympics

One of the biggest wins for Manika and me: Sharath after securing Olympics berth

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:00 PM IST
After securing the Olympic berth in the mixed doubles category with Manika Batra, ace India paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal on Saturday termed the Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament finals win against the World No 5 Korean pair of Sang-Su Lee and Jihee Jeon as "one of the biggest victories" of the career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File Photo of Wrestler Geeta Phogat.(Hindustan Times)
File Photo of Wrestler Geeta Phogat.(Hindustan Times)
olympics

'Dangal girl' Geeta Phogat readies for comeback as Olympic qualifiers loom

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:40 PM IST
'Dangal girl' Geeta Phogat readies for comeback as Olympic qualifiers loom
READ FULL STORY
Close
File Photo of Sharath Kamal (right) and Manika Batra in action.(AFP)
File Photo of Sharath Kamal (right) and Manika Batra in action.(AFP)
olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra seal mixed doubles spot

By Rutvick Mehta | ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:21 PM IST
Seasoned Sharath shakes off doubts as the Indian pair rallies to beat superior Korean rivals in the Asian qualification tournament final at Doha, Qatar
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian table tennis player Sathiyan G(Twitter/Sathiyan)
Indian table tennis player Sathiyan G(Twitter/Sathiyan)
olympics

EXCLUSIVE - One of the best moments of my life: Sathiyan on qualifying for Tokyo

By Shivansh Gupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:25 AM IST
  • World number 38 Sathiyan coasted to an 11-5,11-8,11-9,11-2 win in just 29 minutes to seal his maiden Olympic berth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sharath Kamal.(PTI)
File image of Sharath Kamal.(PTI)
olympics

Sharath Kamal qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:39 PM IST
Taking to Twitter, Kamal shared the news and wrote, "Very happy to have qualified for my 4th Olympic Games, in men's singles. Focused now on the mixed doubles qualification which is still underway here in Doha."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hiroshi Sasaki, attends a news conferece in Tokyo, Japan(REUTERS)
Hiroshi Sasaki, attends a news conferece in Tokyo, Japan(REUTERS)
olympics

Tokyo Games creative head resigns over derogatory remark

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:02 PM IST
The setback comes on the heels of Yoshiro Mori's resignation as organising committee president last month after his sexist remarks sparked outrage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saurabh Chaudhary shot a total of 243.7 in the 10m air pistol event to win the gold medal at the ISSF Junior World Cup.(Twitter)
Saurabh Chaudhary shot a total of 243.7 in the 10m air pistol event to win the gold medal at the ISSF Junior World Cup.(Twitter)
olympics

ISSF World Cup: Indian shooters renew quest for excellence

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:21 PM IST
In the first multi-nation Olympic sport event of this scale anywhere in the world amid the pandemic, India is fielding a strong 57-member squad, including the 15 quota holders for the Tokyo Olympics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Murali Sreeshankar, of India, competes during the qualifications for the men's long jump event at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.(AP)
Murali Sreeshankar, of India, competes during the qualifications for the men's long jump event at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.(AP)
olympics

Murali Sreeshankar chases the perfect jump, again and again

By Avishek Roy, Patiala
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:58 AM IST
  • The young long jumper who qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with a national record 8.26m talks about his journey as an athlete and person.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Murli Sreeshankar(Twitter/Athletics Federation of India)
Murli Sreeshankar(Twitter/Athletics Federation of India)
olympics

Sreeshankar sets national long jump mark, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

By Avishek Roy
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:35 PM IST
The national record holder, who turns 22 later this month, had nicely peaked towards his target in the last one month with solid performances in the Indian Grand Prix meets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Annu Rani in action at the World Athletics Championships, Doha.(Reuters Photo)
Annu Rani in action at the World Athletics Championships, Doha.(Reuters Photo)
olympics

Annu Rani betters own javelin national record, still misses Olympics mark

PTI, Patiala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:20 PM IST
The 28-year-old, who had won a bronze in the 2014 Asian Games and a silver in the Asian Championships in 2019, was representing Uttar Pradesh in the national event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manika Batra of India(Getty Images)
Manika Batra of India(Getty Images)
olympics

Manika Batra knocked out of World Singles Olympic Qualification Tournament

PTI, Doha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:00 PM IST
Despite losing the first two games, world number 63 Batra held her nerve and attempted a comeback by winning the third game. However, her higher-ranked opponent Yang, world number 44, didn't let the momentum slip and wrapped up the tie 11-9, 11-4, 8-11, 11-4, 11-9.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man walks by the logo of the Tokyo Olympics, in Tokyo,(AP)
A man walks by the logo of the Tokyo Olympics, in Tokyo,(AP)
olympics

Olympic host Japan will not take part in China vaccine offer

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 03:57 PM IST
  • Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa said Friday that Japan had not been consulted by the IOC about the Chinese vaccines, and that Japanese athletes would not take them. She said the vaccines have not been approved for use in Japan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, attends a news conference after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) general meeting in Tokyo, Japan March 11, 2021. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via REUTERS(AP)
Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, attends a news conference after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) general meeting in Tokyo, Japan March 11, 2021. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via REUTERS(AP)
olympics

No decision yet on foreign spectators, says Tokyo 2020 president Hashimoto

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 08:04 PM IST
Hashimoto added that she wanted a decision on allowing foreign spectators to be made before the start of the Olympic Torch relay.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Seiko Hashimoto, President of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, speaks during a media briefing after a council meeting in Tokyo, Japan March 3, 2021. Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Seiko Hashimoto, President of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, speaks during a media briefing after a council meeting in Tokyo, Japan March 3, 2021. Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo(REUTERS)
olympics

New Tokyo Olympic president tries to assure Japan on safety

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:20 PM IST
  • Seiko Hashimoto is trying to assure everyone that the Olympics will be safe and secure, a phrase she repeated a dozen times Friday in her inaugural news conference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: The giant Olympic rings are pictured two days before the start of the one-year countdown to the Tokyo Olympics that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the waterfront area at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: The giant Olympic rings are pictured two days before the start of the one-year countdown to the Tokyo Olympics that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the waterfront area at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato(REUTERS)
olympics

No fans from abroad for postponed Tokyo Olympics: Report

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:06 PM IST
The report came just an hour before Tokyo organizers held “five-party” talks online with the International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the central government of Japan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP