Spectators from abroad to be barred from Tokyo Olympics due to pandemic risks
AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:34 PM IST
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Tokyo Olympics: Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra seal mixed doubles spot
ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 03:40 PM IST
Indian pair of Manika Batra and Achanta Sharath Kamal have qualified for the mixed doubles event of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The World No. 19 Indian pair came from behind to stun Korean pair Lee Sangsu and Jeon Jihee 4-2 in the final clash at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers.
EXCLUSIVE - One of the best moments of my life: Sathiyan on qualifying for Tokyo
By Shivansh Gupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:25 AM IST
- World number 38 Sathiyan coasted to an 11-5,11-8,11-9,11-2 win in just 29 minutes to seal his maiden Olympic berth.
Sharath Kamal qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:39 PM IST
Taking to Twitter, Kamal shared the news and wrote, "Very happy to have qualified for my 4th Olympic Games, in men's singles. Focused now on the mixed doubles qualification which is still underway here in Doha."
Tokyo Games creative head resigns over derogatory remark
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:02 PM IST
The setback comes on the heels of Yoshiro Mori's resignation as organising committee president last month after his sexist remarks sparked outrage.
ISSF World Cup: Indian shooters renew quest for excellence
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:21 PM IST
In the first multi-nation Olympic sport event of this scale anywhere in the world amid the pandemic, India is fielding a strong 57-member squad, including the 15 quota holders for the Tokyo Olympics.
Murali Sreeshankar chases the perfect jump, again and again
By Avishek Roy, Patiala
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:58 AM IST
- The young long jumper who qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with a national record 8.26m talks about his journey as an athlete and person.
Sreeshankar sets national long jump mark, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
By Avishek Roy
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:35 PM IST
The national record holder, who turns 22 later this month, had nicely peaked towards his target in the last one month with solid performances in the Indian Grand Prix meets.
Annu Rani betters own javelin national record, still misses Olympics mark
PTI, Patiala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:20 PM IST
The 28-year-old, who had won a bronze in the 2014 Asian Games and a silver in the Asian Championships in 2019, was representing Uttar Pradesh in the national event.
Manika Batra knocked out of World Singles Olympic Qualification Tournament
PTI, Doha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:00 PM IST
Despite losing the first two games, world number 63 Batra held her nerve and attempted a comeback by winning the third game. However, her higher-ranked opponent Yang, world number 44, didn't let the momentum slip and wrapped up the tie 11-9, 11-4, 8-11, 11-4, 11-9.
Olympic host Japan will not take part in China vaccine offer
AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 03:57 PM IST
- Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa said Friday that Japan had not been consulted by the IOC about the Chinese vaccines, and that Japanese athletes would not take them. She said the vaccines have not been approved for use in Japan.
No decision yet on foreign spectators, says Tokyo 2020 president Hashimoto
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 08:04 PM IST
Hashimoto added that she wanted a decision on allowing foreign spectators to be made before the start of the Olympic Torch relay.
New Tokyo Olympic president tries to assure Japan on safety
AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:20 PM IST
- Seiko Hashimoto is trying to assure everyone that the Olympics will be safe and secure, a phrase she repeated a dozen times Friday in her inaugural news conference.
No fans from abroad for postponed Tokyo Olympics: Report
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:06 PM IST
The report came just an hour before Tokyo organizers held “five-party” talks online with the International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the central government of Japan.
Tokyo Olympics add 12 women to executive board to reach 42%
AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:51 PM IST
- To accommodate the new women, the size of the board was increased from 35 to 45. Several resignations on Tuesday also created more space.
BWF extends Tokyo Games qualification window to June 15
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:59 PM IST
The Malaysia Open, which was initially scheduled for March 31-April 4, has been pushed back to May 25-30, while April's Malaysia Masters has been postponed until further notice.