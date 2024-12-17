Colby Covington upset Joaquin Buckley fight was stopped

Colby Covington spoke out Monday on YouTube, decrying the fact that his UFC bout against Joaquin Buckley on Saturday in Tampa was stopped in the third round due to excessive bleeding from a cut above his right eye. HT Image

However, UFC legend Chael Sonnen, who was in Covington's corner during the fight, revealed that he nearly threw in the towel to end the contest before the doctor stepped in.

" busted open so bad that the doctor has to look at it three times," Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. "Twice, he stops the action to let it keep going. The third time, he goes, 'We can't keep going anymore.'

"I was going to stop that fight. I already grabbed the towel. When the doctor came in for the third time, and I'm watching that blood it's not stopping. It is going into the eye, and that's the only thing you're really looking for.

"When we as fight fans, we as tough guys, think the doctor should've stopped it we're talking about it doesn't really matter how bad the cut is from our perspective, as long as it's not going in the eye. If it's blinding the guy, it doesn't matter if it's a little or a lot. If it's in his eye and he can no longer see out of that eye, it's the exact same thing. ... This was bad, and it was in the eye. I said, 'Hand me that towel, I'm stopping this.'"

Covington had a different perspective after his first bout in a year.

"I was just getting warmed up in that fight," he said on his YouTube channel. "I think it was tied up 1-1 , and I was starting to wear on him. I could see him breathing out of his mouth. I was starting to catch him with more shots, so it's unfortunate that they stopped it.

"Even Dana came out and said, 'If that was in Vegas, that would have never been stopped.' I took his hardest shots, and they were nothing. They didn't faze me at all. I was walking right down, so we'll come back stronger."

Buckley improved his MMA record to 21-6.

