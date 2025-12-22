Search
Mon, Dec 22, 2025
Compher scores twice to counter 2-goal effort by top pick Kaltounková as Sceptres edge Sirens 4-3

AP |
Published on: Dec 22, 2025 01:49 am IST
NEWARK, N.J. — Jesse Compher netted her first two goals of the season, scoring late in the third period to help the Toronto Sceptres hold off New York 4-3 on Sunday, offsetting a two-goal effort by the Sirens' Kristýna Kaltounková — the top pick in this year's draft.

Compher scored at 9:19 in the first to give the Sceptres' a 1-0 lead, with assists from Allie Munroe and Maggie Connors. Compher made it 4-2 when she took a pass from Claire Dalton and scored with 1:37 left to play.

It proved to be the winner after Taylor Girard scored 21 seconds later for the Sirens . It was the fourth goal for Girard, while Maddi Wheeler notched her fourth assist.

Kaltounková, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft out of Colgate University and Czechia, found the net with 2:23 remaining to tie it 1-1 after one period. Sarah Fillier and Anne Cherkowski had assists.

The Sceptres regained the lead when Blayre Turnbull scored her third goal — unassisted — less than two minutes into the second period.

Kaltounková scored her third goal this season, using assists from Casey O'Brien and Maja Nylen Persson on a power play to tie it 2-2 at 6:16.

Toronto regained the lead 1:19 later on Emma Maltais' first goal this season — with an assist from Daryl Watts.

Elaine Chuli had 37 saves for Toronto, while Kayle Osborne turned away 23 for New York.

Toronto: Hosts Ottawa on Tuesday.

New York: Plays host to Seattle at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sunday as part of the Takeover Tour.

women’s hockey: /hub/womens-hockey

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Sports / Other Sports / Compher scores twice to counter 2-goal effort by top pick Kaltounková as Sceptres edge Sirens 4-3
