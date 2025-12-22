Compher scores twice to counter 2-goal effort by top pick Kaltounková as Sceptres edge Sirens 4-3
AP |
Published on: Dec 22, 2025 01:49 am IST
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.