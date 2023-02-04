Connor McGregor to face Chandler on UFC return, says Dana White

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the octagon against Michael Chandler after the two have coached in the UFC's "The Ultimate Fighter" reality TV show, UFC president Dana White has announced.

Irishman McGregor, the organisation's former featherweight and lightweight champion and the first UFC fighter to hold two world titles simultaneously, has not fought since suffering a gruesome leg break against Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

The 34-year-old will pit his wits against American Chandler, 36, as the two coach teams of up-and-coming fighters against each other in the TV series, which begins on ESPN on May 30, with the pair scheduled to meet when the season ends.

"Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are the next TUF coaches, and they'll fight later in the year, Dana White just announced."

"The season runs from May to Aug. Last I heard the hope was for them to fight in September."

Chandler had earlier called out McGregor numerous times, famously after knocking out veteran and fan favourite Tony Ferguson in a highly anticipated lightweight bout. "I got one dude on my mind! Conor McGregor! You gotta come back and fight somebody! I am the most entertaining lightweight on the planet. I want to up the stakes Conor, I want you at your biggest, I want you at your baddest, I want you at your best. You and Me, 170lbs!"

