Conor McGregor showcases excitement for BKFC's UAE debut

ANI |
Mar 30, 2025 02:56 PM IST

The arena will transform into a battleground for the most intense and unfiltered form of combat. 

Arriving next week, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) will make its historic Middle East debut on April 4th and 5th at the iconic Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Stadium. The arena will transform into a battleground for the most intense and unfiltered form of combat, promoted in all safe interests and environments of promoting high-octane action for theworld's top fighters.

Conor McGregor shares excitement about BKFC's debut in the UAE (REUTERS)
Conor McGregor shares excitement about BKFC's debut in the UAE (REUTERS)

With Mix Martial Arts Legend Conor McGregor voicing his excitement and BKFC President David Feldman envisioning UAE as a game-changer, this event promises to redefine combat sports entertainment globally, as per the BKFC press release.

BKFC Founder & President David Feldman, who has led the sport's meteoric rise, expressed his excitement about the promotion's remarkable growth and its much-anticipated arrival in Dubai. He shares, "We're taking this sport to a global level like never before. Eight events in six weeks, four countries—this is the next evolution of combat sports. Two events, April 4th and 5th at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Stadium and Four World Championship fights, we are coming."

With Four World Championship bouts on the card, BKFC's Dubai debut is part of an ambitious global expansion, which includes eight events across six weeks in four different countries. The UAE, known for hosting some of the biggest spectacles in combat sports, is now set to witness the gripping intensity of bare-knuckle fighting.

Among those amplifying the excitement is former Mixed Martial Arts Champion and combat sports icon Conor McGregor, who has been an outspoken supporter of BKFC's rapid rise, "Dubai, we are coming, baby! BKFC is a worldwide sensation. It's taking things from Hollywood, Florida, to the World. This is global and UAE we will go global," exclaimed McGregor as quoted by the BKFC press release.

The BKFC Dubai edition will feature an incredible lineup of international fighters with intense matchups across multiple weight categories from the fighting community bringing the raw intensity and pure athleticism of bare-knuckle fighting to one of the most exciting sporting destinations in the world and elevating sport to a whole new level of entertainment.

With adrenaline-charged matchups, elite athletes, and a fan experience unlike any other, UAE fight enthusiasts are in for a spectacle of epic proportions.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
