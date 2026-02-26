Coulibaly’s red card costs Monaco as PSG squeezes through to Champions League last 16

PARIS — Mamadou Coulibaly's red card cost his side dearly as Monaco drew 2-2 at defending champion Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their Champions League playoff on Wednesday and went out 5-4 on aggregate.

Monaco was leading 1-0 and the aggregate score was level at 3-3 when the 21-year-old midfielder was shown a second yellow card in the 59th minute following a foul on tricky winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

PSG captain Marquinhos equalized from the ensuing free kick and then six minutes later Kvaratskhelia put PSG 2-1 up and in command. Jordan Teze’s stoppage-time equalizer came too late for Monaco.

PSG won the tournament for the first time last year, but prior to that had been eliminated from the last 16 five times in eight years. Until Coulibaly's sending off, PSG had looked jittery and Monaco was beginning to take control of the game.

Then Coulibaly's late tackle on Kvaratskhelia near the touchline turned the momentum PSG's way.

Moments later, PSG were level.

A quick free kick was played down the right and Marquinhos poked home Désiré Doué’s cross from close range.

Kvaratskhelia scored from close range after Philipp Köhn parried a 20-meter shot from right back Achraf Hakimi into his path. Hakimi was playing a day after being ordered to stand trial in a rape case on Tuesday.

Monaco led 2-0 in the first leg last week before capitulating through poor defending, and took the lead again at Parc des Princes when fleet-footed winger Maghnes Akliouche scored just before halftime.

Monaco switched play from right to left and Brazilian left back Caio Henrique passed inside to Coulibaly, who set Akliouche up for a side-footed finish which went in off the left post.

Coulibaly had missed a great chance early in the game when he side-footed over from close range after Akliouche did brilliantly to break into the penalty area down the left and tee him up near the penalty spot.

Akliouche is playing for a place in France's World Cup squad and his performance may well have boosted his chances of getting in.

The skilful 24-year-old midfielder broke into the France team last September and scored against Azerbaijan two months later.

Last season, he scored a stunning overhead kick for Monaco in a Ligue 1 game, rising to meet Vanderson’s cross from the right and twisting in mid-air to volley the ball in with his left foot.

Akliouche also played for France when it reached the final at the 2024 Paris Olympics. ___

