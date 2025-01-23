D Gukesh becomes new India No. 1, overtakes Arjun Erigaisi; R Praggnanandhaa pips Viswanathan Anand to third position

It wasn’t an easy game for D Gukesh, but the reigning world chess champion came out on top in a nerve-wracking 72-move battle against Vincent Keymer on Wednesday. It also turned out to be the longest game of Round 5 in the Masters section of the ongoing Tata Steel Chess tournament in Wijk aan Zee, on Wednesday. The result also sees Gukesh become the new India No. 1, overtaking Arjun Erigaisi in the live ratings, which are updated real-time. D Gukesh is the new India No. 1.

It is worth noting that Keymer was part of Gukesh’s team in Singapore during the World Chess Championship in December last year. On Wednesday, Gukesh was once again out in a grey hoodie, and played with white pieces. He began with some errors, giving the German early control. But soon Gukesh’s reading of the game overcame Keymer’s strategy of trying to tire the Indian out, and the German resigned.

Gukesh has gained seven Elo points to get his live rating up to 2784, and Erigaisi, who was India no. 1 before this tournament, has lost 21.5 points and is at 2779. Before this event, Erigaisi was in the 2800-club, but has been in poor form lately. In Wijk aan Zee, he has lost three games and has drawn twice. He is positioned at joint-bottom with Leon Luke Mendonca.

Meanwhile, Gukesh is currently unbeaten in the tournament, bagging two wins and three draws, He drew against Vladimir Fedoseev and Alexey Sarana, but got wins vs Anish Giri and Vincent Keymer.

The live ratings are expected to change, and if Erigaisi makes a comeback, he could take his position back from Gukesh again. There are eight more swiss rounds to go, and potential playoffs.

Despite not participating in the tournament, Magnus Carlsen still leads in the live ratings with 2832.5, and is followed by American GM Hikaru Nakamura (2802) and Fabiano Caruana (2798) in second and third respectively. Meanwhile, Gukesh is now fourth and Erigaisi is fifth in the leaderboard. Meanwhile, R Praggnanandhaa (2753.9) has climbed three positions higher and is 10th, with Viswanathan Anand (2750) is 11th.