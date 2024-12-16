D Gukesh: India’s new chess king returns home

Mumbai: “Peeche chalo, peeche chalo,” (go back), the security official outside the Chennai International Airport arrival terminal kept shouting on Monday morning. From an order, it became more and more of a plea, but the hundreds gathered there were in no mood to take a step back. India’s new world chess champion D Gukesh arrives in Chennai to a warm welcome at the airport on Monday. (ANI)

After all, they were all gathered to celebrate the end of a 11-year wait – to welcome Gukesh Dommaraju, the newest chess world champion.

For Chennai, this world title has huge significance. It was in this chess-loving city that their own five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand had in 2013 lost his World Championship Match to Magnus Carlsen. India had been waiting since then to regain the title. That wait ended last Thursday when Gukesh beat China’s Ding Liren in the World Championship Match in Singapore, becoming the youngest ever player to wear the crown, and only the second Indian to win the title, after Anand.

The reception upon his return home reflected that joy of the long wait having ended.

Amidst wild cheering by the crowd, Gukesh stepped out of the arrival gate and journalists, fans and security officials alike surged forward to meet the 18-year-old who left Chennai as the challenger to the throne and returned as the king.

In December last year, Chennai stepped in at the last minute to host a tournament, to give Gukesh a last opportunity to qualify for the Candidates event in Toronto. He made it count, winning the Chennai Masters, and then the Candidates in April to qualify as the challenger to the reigning champion Ding.

Bungee Jump

Preparation for Gukesh’s return was already on while the new champion was busy completing engagements in Singapore after his win. They included fulfilling the promise to go bungee jumping if he won.

A car with the theme of Gukesh’s world championship victory on the sides – the roof was a black-and-white squares of the chess board – took the player into the city. The sides of the car had the words “The new king in the kingdom of chess” and the bonnet announced “18 @18”, denoting his age and his place in the list of world champions.

Near the arrival entrance, posters were put up by students dressed in Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) tracksuits.

But as the crowd continued to swell, the police brought in barricades and rope to create a passage for other passengers who had landed ahead of Gukesh.

Finally, the wait ended. A large group of people walked towards the exit, which included officials wearing lanyards and security personnel in fatigues.

In the centre, holding the winner’s trophy and a gold medal around his neck, was Gukesh. He wore a stoic expression as usual as he made his way towards his designated vehicle. But it wasn’t easy to leave.

The heavy security was tested as the crowd tried to get close to the world champion. Flower petals were showered as chants of “Gukesh, Gukesh” went up. Amidst the jostling and pleas for fans to move back, Gukesh was finally escorted into his car that made its way to his school, Velammal Vidyalaya.

Back at School

He posed for photographs with the teachers and other members of the school staff before he was taken to the auditorium. The boy used to sit in the classrooms as a student. On Monday, everyone had gathered to hear him speak.

“My target has always been to become the best player in the world,” Gukesh said. “When I was a kid, the World Championship was an important step towards the dream. It’s clear there are a lot of strong players and I have a lot of improvement to do.”

In the current classical rankings, Gukesh is world No.5. But the youngest world champion is aware and confident in his capabilities. He knows there is a long way to go in his career and plenty of time in which he can take strides to rise further in stature.

“This is a big achievement, and it comes at a young age, it’s still a long way to go,” he said. “My goal is to keep enjoying chess and to have a long career, and hopefully one day become the best player in the world.”

In 2013, the year Anand lost the world title, Gukesh won his first tournament and was excited with the prize that came with it – a bicycle. When he won the Candidates, his school presented him a luxury car. The world title is sure to bring more riches.

For Gukesh himself, it is time to reset his goal. He has won the conquest to become world champion. Now, he wants to dominate chess.