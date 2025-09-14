Alek Thomas hit a two-run homer, Blaze Alexander doubled and drove in a pair and the Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted the Minnesota Twins for a 5-2 win in 10 innings on Saturday night in Minneapolis. D-backs let late lead slip away, then top Twins in 10

Gabriel Moreno also drove in a run for Arizona , which evened the series at one victory apiece with the rubber match set for Sunday. Geraldo Perdomo finished 2-for-4.

Kody Clemens went 2-for-5 with two RBIs to lead Minnesota .

Diamondbacks right-hander John Curtiss tossed two scoreless innings of relief to earn the victory. He allowed one hit, walked none and struck out two.

Twins right-hander Cole Sands gave up three runs on two hits in one inning. He took the loss after picking up the victory in the series opener.

The score was tied at 2-all after nine innings.

Arizona opened the 10th with a sacrifice bunt by Perdomo to move designated runner Jorge Barrosa to third base. Corbin Carroll drew an intentional walk two batters later and swiped a base to put runners on second and third with two outs.

Moreno provided the go-ahead RBI with an infield single that scored Barrosa. Moreno hit a ground ball deep into the hole at shortstop and narrowly beat the throw to first.

Adrian Del Castillo walked in the next at-bat, and Alexander took advantage when he hit a two-run double off the wall in right to make it 5-2.

The three-run 10th helped the Diamondbacks avoid a late collapse. They led 2-0 for most of the game before allowing the Twins to score two in the eighth.

Clemens evened the score at 2-all when he laced a two-run single off Taylor Rashi with the bases loaded, scoring Luke Keaschall and Austin Martin.

Arizona grabbed a 2-0 lead in the fourth.

Del Castillo led off the inning with a double to center field. Two batters later, Thomas belted a 440-foot, two-run shot to right field off Minnesota starter Joe Ryan. Ryan, an All-Star this year, pitched four innings and allowed two runs on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

Diamondbacks starter Ryne Nelson tossed six scoreless innings, giving up four hits and three walks with four strikeouts.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.