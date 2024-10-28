DeChambeau, golf’s biggest superstar, is coming to India

Bangkok: It will be a very happy new year for Indian golf fans in 2025. For the first time since the sport was introduced by the British in 1829, a reigning Major champion is expected to tee up in the country. Bryson DeChambeau, the US Open winner at Pinehurst No.2 in June this year, is a near certainty to appear in the yet-to-be-announced International Series India. American golfer Bryson DeChambeau. (AFP)

It will mark the first time an International Series event – the 10 elevated tournaments announced in 2022 – is held in India. It is sanctioned by the Asian Tour and backed by LIV Golf.

The official announcement of International Series India is expected soon, but it was all the talk at the driving range during last week’s International Series Thailand at Thai Country Club, and also during the Hero Women’s Indian Open, which was held at DLF Golf & Country Club. The Gurugram course will also be the host venue of the International Series from January 30 to February 2.

Real estate giants DLF are likely to be the presenting sponsors of the tournament, which is expected to feature several LIV Golf stars. The 2025 LIV season starts the week after in Saudi Arabia with LIV Golf Riyadh. India gives them a perfect chance to get a few competitive rounds before Riyadh, and also makes logistical sense as New Delhi is just a five-hour flight, with proximity helping in adjusting to time zones. The total prize purse in India will be at least $2 million.

Speaking in Dallas during the LIV Team Championship, DeChambeau told Hindustan Times: “I am aware that Baan (Anirban Lahiri, who is part of his Crushers team) is going to be involved and we have had a few talks about it.

“It will be a very important week for him. I will support him fully, and if everything works out, I am extremely excited about the opportunity to play in India. I have never been there, but it’s a country that has fascinated me. I have always loved being a global player and I greatly enjoy playing in as many countries as possible.”

It’s not officially confirmed as yet, but the entire Crushers team (DeChambeau, Lahiri, Paul Casey and Charles Howell III) will likely compete in the tournament.

“I think we are almost there. There are just a few minor things on which we have to dot the i’s and cross the t’s,” said Lahiri, the only contracted Indian and Asian player in the LIV Golf League since it started in 2022.

“But yes, I think it will be massive for Indian golf fans if Bryson is there. Single-handedly, with what he does on the golf course and outside it through his social media channels and his interaction with fans, he has brought millions of new fans to our sport. I think we can all agree he is the most popular golfer in the world right now.”

The two-time major champion has intrigued fans and experts by his unorthodox, but highly effective, ways over the years. Nicknamed ‘The Scientist’ because of the way he has embraced physics, chemistry and biology in improving his game, he is also a YouTube sensation now for his entertaining and educative video content. He has racked up over 1.6 million subscribers over the past two years, surpassing even the PGA Tour, which has 1.5 million subscribers, despite all the rights and being in business for decades.

Rahul Singh, the Head of International Series, said: “At the moment, all I can say is that we have had some very good talks.

“Historically, India has been a very important destination for the Asian Tour. With LIV Golf continuing to expand its global footprint, India is a logical market for The International Series to make a stop. We look forward to the possibility of bringing the Series to India in the near future.”

International Series India would make it two big international tournaments in the country in two months, with the Hero Indian Open (part of the DP World Tour) likely to be played in the last week of March. The DP World Tour hasn’t yet officially announced its 2025 schedule.

The proposed dates have pros and cons. While it is likely to attract strong interest from LIV Golf League players, shorter daylight time will impact the number of players in the field.

In 2024, International Series Oman was held the week before LIV Golf Jeddah, and several teams showed up in Muscat. That included the No2 player Chile’s Joaquin Niemann and his entire Torque time, and all members of the Louis Oosthuizen-led Stingers GC.

Given shorter days early in the year, the field will probably be restricted to 120, unlike 144 that make it to the Hero Indian Open in the last week of March.