Delhi Marathon: Karkera pips favourite Gopi in thrilling finish

New Delhi: Kartik Karkera dashed across the finishing line upstaging pre-race favourites T Gopi and Man Singh for a thrilling end to the New Delhi Marathon here on Sunday.

In a race that started at 4am and saw just five seconds separate the top three, Karkera found enough in the reserve to push through, clocking a personal best of 2 hours, 13 mins, 10secs, edging ahead of Army runners Gopi (02:13:12) and Man Singh (02:13:15). All three came under the Asian Games qualification standard of 2:15:04 set by the Athletics Federation of India.

Karkera, a doctor by profession, who has switched to marathon from middle distance this season, was competing in only his third full marathon (42.195km). He finished 10th at the Mumbai Marathon on his debut in January. Among the Indian runners in the field in Mumbai, he had topped the race clocking 2:19:55s.

The orthopaedic surgeon who trains in Nashik under coach Vijender Singh was overjoyed to achieve his goal of qualifying for the Asian Games, that too in a tough field.

“I always wanted to represent my country and achieving the qualifying mark is a dream come true,” a delighted Karkera told HT. “It was a tough race, very close.”

The 2016 Rio Olympian Gopi was coming into the race in good form, having clocked a PB of 2:12:23 in the Valencia Marathon in December. There he fell just short of breaking the long standing national marathon record of 2:12, set by late Shivnath Singh in 1978.

The group of Army runners Gopi, Man Singh, AB Belliappa and Anish Thapa have been preparing together in the high altitude of Ooty, aiming to break the national record. The flat Delhi course offered them another chance, although the 4am start in darkness could have been bit of a disadvantage.

However, the Army runners began well as they took charge of the race and stayed on course for a national record for a long stretch -- almost till the 35-36km, says, Karkera, who was in that leading bunch.

“The bunch of Army runners were going for it (NR) and three of us were inside NR time till the 36km. My plan was to follow them because I know they are the fastest in India right now. Everyone is aiming for the two slots available for the Asian Games. Then their pace dropped and they wanted to finish it first. From there on, it became tactical.”

Karkera was in two minds whether to take the lead but decided to stick to his plan.

“I could have made a move but considering their experience I thought I will not risk it but just follow my plan. I had decided that If I could follow them till 40km or 41km, I have the speed for a fast finish because I am a 1,500m runner.”

Karkera made the move after seeing the last kilometre board.

“Nobody was willing to give up till the last kilometre. My anaerobic training helped me as I am a 1,500m athlete. I pulled through after seeing the 41.1km board. Gopi followed me, very near, he thought he will get me in the last 200m, but I was running faster and faster and he could not catch me,” Karkera said with satisfaction.

“I won in Mumbai (best among Indian runners) but Gopi and Man Singh were not there. People were saying I was lucky. I had a lot to prove here,” said the 28-year-old.

The elite women runners, however, could not meet the Asiad qualification standard (2:31:52). Nirmaben Thakor (02:41:15) won the race with Bhagirathi Bisht (02:43:28) and Ashwini Jadhav (02:56:59) coming second and third respectively.