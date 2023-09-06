Delhi's Kartikeya Goel ranks 3rd at World Karate Federation

Indian para-athlete Kartikeya Goel has become the only para karateka from India and South Asia to win 2 consecutive Continental Championship organised by the Asian Karate Federation (AKF). With the win, he landed on the 3rd spot in the world ranking. Hailing from New Delhi, the 20-years-old Karate champion is now eyeing the Para Olympics and World Karate Championship and is hopeful of bringing glory to India.

Kartikeya Goel won a silver medal at the Para Karate Championship 2023 last month.(Twitter)

Born into a family of IITians and engineers, Kartikeya chose a different path for himself. At the mere age of four, Goel lost his hearing and vision to a severe Meningitis. Meningitis is an infection and inflammation of the fluid and membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. Despite his physical constraints, Kartikeya Goel has represented India in the field of Karate at world stage.

The young athlete became the first Indian to participate in the prestigious 2022 US Open and Junior International Cup Karate championship held in Nevada, USA 2022, where he represented in the Para category of Kata and won 2 Gold and 1 silver in 18+ Male advanced Para Kata and Para weapons category. He has also grabbed two bronze medals in I-karate Championship held in Dublin, in 2019. Furthermore, Kartikeya also won 2 Silver medals at USA Open Karate Championship 2023 in the Male elite category in weapon and kata.

Kartikeya hopes to represent India at the upcoming events. He says, "I recently participated in the 19th Asian Senior Karate and 2nd Para Karate Championship 2023 in Malaysia and won a Silver medal. I also won a silver medal at the AKF Asian Karate Championship held at Tashkent, Uzbekistan in 2022. Now my goal is to participate and represent India at Para Olympics and World Karate Championship."

The 20-year-old champion is hopeful of receiving support from the government for continued training. He said, "I would request the government to provide us with more facilities at each stage, training so that we can compete and perform well against other nations at world platforms. The 20-year-old para-athlete also credits his parents and coach for their immense confidence and support throughout his journey.

Meanwhile, Aniket Gupta (Captain of the Indian & Delhi Karate Team), Deepika Dhiman, Pranay Sharma, Akhtar, Navin Bhindia and Basu Khare are also bringing laurels to the state. Recently, Aniket won bronze medal in Emirates Sports Karate Open in 2023. Additionally, Aniket has been a Commonwealth Gold/Silver/Bronze medalist for 5 consecutive times since 2011. On the other hand, Deepika Dhiman is a four-time gold medalist in – USA Open Championship in 2015, 2018, 2019, and 2022. Pranay Sharma has won the gold medal in the WKF Series A World Championship in Indonesia 2022.

Kartikeya is the only Para karateka from India and South Asia to have won two consecutive federation silver medals organized by the Asian Karate Federation (AKF). India is proud of such athletes and hope that the government will give due diligence to such athletes.

