Search
Mon, Nov 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

DeVries, Wilkerson combined for 50 points, 12 3s, Indiana routs Marquette 100-77

AP |
Published on: Nov 10, 2025 02:24 am IST

DeVries, Wilkerson combined for 50 points, 12 3s, Indiana routs Marquette 100-77

CHICAGO — Tucker DeVries scored 24 of his 27 points in the first half, Lamar Wilkerson scored 15 of his 23 in the second and Indiana cruised to a 100-77 win over Marquette on Sunday afternoon at the United Center.

DeVries, Wilkerson combined for 50 points, 12 3s, Indiana routs Marquette 100-77
DeVries, Wilkerson combined for 50 points, 12 3s, Indiana routs Marquette 100-77

DeVries was on fire in the first half, making 5 of 7 3s and 8 of 12 overall. Wilkerson made 5 of 7 3s in the second. Reserves Trent Sisley and Sam Alexis added 15 and 13 points, respectively, for the Hoosiers , who made 14 of 28 3-pointers and 33 of 66 overall as well as 20 of 24 free throws.

Marquette was up two midway through the first half but Indiana had three 8-0 surges for a 53-36 lead in the final minute. To add insult to injury against a team that prides itself on defense, Conor Enright hit a half-court 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 56-38 Indiana lead.

Marquette kept DeVries in check and cut the deficit to 10 as Royce Parham scored seven points and Zaide Lowery drilled a 3-pointer that made it 65-55 at the 13:46 mark. DeVries then hit a 3 and promptly picked up his fourth foul but the Hoosiers responded, led by three 3-pointers from Wilkerson, to lead 83-63 with 8 1/2 minutes to go.

Chase Ross led the Golden Eagles with 19 points but went 4 of 13 from the field and 10 of 12 from the line in a game that featured 45 fouls and 57 free throws. Nigel James added 16 points and Parham had 11. Marquette shot 37%, making just 4 of 16 behind the arc but 29 of 33 free throws.

Marquette did not give up 90 points in a game last season. The last time the Golden Eagles allowed 100 was in a 103-98 double overtime loss at Providence on Dec. 20, 2022.

The Hoosiers return home on Wednesday to start a five-game homestand against Milwaukee. The Golden Eagles start a four-game homestand against Little Rock on Wednesday.

——-

Get poll alerts and updates on the Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here . college basketball: /hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and /hub/college-basketball

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / DeVries, Wilkerson combined for 50 points, 12 3s, Indiana routs Marquette 100-77
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On