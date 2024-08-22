Diamond after Olympic silver: Neeraj Chopra relying on consistency, keeping niggle at bay in Lausanne

Neeraj Chopra, India’s star javelin thrower, will compete in the Lausanne Diamond League on August 22, 2024, his first appearance since winning a silver medal at the Paris Olympics. Although he initially considered a break due to a groin injury, Neeraj decided to continue his season without immediate surgery, planning to assess his condition after the season ends. Despite not being fully satisfied with his silver in Paris, where Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem dethroned him, Neeraj is determined to make a strong return in Lausanne. He is currently fourth in the Diamond League standings with seven points, needing a top-six finish on Thursday to secure his spot in the final in Brussels(PTI)

Neeraj has been consistent this season, though he is still striving to breach the 90m mark. He is currently fourth in the Diamond League standings with seven points, needing a top-six finish on Thursday to secure his spot in the final in Brussels on September 14. Neeraj won the Lausanne Diamond League in 2022 and 2023; a win this year would complete a hat-trick.

Arshad Nadeem, who won gold in Paris with an Olympic record 92.97m throw, will not be present in Lausanne, making Neeraj the top contender. However, other leading throwers, including Paris bronze medallist Anderson Peters and Jakub Vadlejch will be in action. Vadlejch currently leads the standings with 14 points after victories in Doha and a third-place finish in Paris, while Peters, with 13 points, follows closely.

Neeraj’s journey has been impressive, from winning gold in Tokyo to securing silver in Paris, but his ongoing groin injury remains a concern. He has been cautious during training in Switzerland to avoid aggravating the issue, focusing on maintaining his form while managing his condition. Neeraj's performance in Lausanne will be closely watched, especially given his aspirations to finish the season on a high note and reclaim the Diamond League title.

"I came to Switzerland for training ahead of the Diamond League. Luckily, I did not aggravate my injury as I took extra care of that. I thought of continuing my season like most other athletes. There is one month to go until the season ends. I will go to the doctors in my free time," he said last week. "The final treatment will be after the season ends. I will try to take care of it as much as possible and consult the doctors later," he said.

With the Zurich Diamond League meeting on September 5 also featuring the men’s javelin event, Neeraj has another opportunity to gather crucial points before the season finale.