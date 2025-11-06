Search
Thu, Nov 06, 2025
Diptayan Ghosh ‘played new opening’ to eliminate Nepomniachtchi, Indian GM relishes ‘icing on the cake’ World Cup moment

HT Sports Desk
Nov 06, 2025 08:28 am IST

Ian Nepomniachtchi wasn't the only big name to get knocked out early. Even Wesley So, Vassily Ivanchuk and David Navara have been eliminated.

Ian Nepomniachtchi crashed out of the ongoing Chess World Cup 2025, losing to GM Diptayan Ghosh in Goa. Nepomniachtchi (2732) drew to Diptayan (2573) in the first game as black. The Russian ace was the favourite to win, but it was Diptayan who reigned supreme in the second game, defeating his opponent with black pieces.

Ian Nepomniachtchi lost to Diptayan Ghosh.
Nepomniachtchi was left fuming after his defeat, and he departed the playing hall quickly. He also checked out of hotel within one hour of his defeat.

Also Read: Nepomniachtchi criticises Chess World Cup's ‘conditions’ in Goa, slams FIDE after early exit: ‘Won't be sad to leave'

Speaking after his win to FIDE, Diptayan said, “I started as the underdog in this match. Yesterday's game was a pretty dull draw, but today I played a new opening which I haven't played before. In the opening part, I think I equalised, but in between, he made a small inaccuracy and after that I got a very pleasant position. Maybe he made some few more inaccuracies and I just won a pawn. It was an opposite colour bishop end game but I think I converted it smoothly.”

Commenting on his opening, he revealed, "I prepared it for the first round. But I did not face it. My opponent played something else. So I used it for this round."

"First of all qualifying to the World Cup itself is quite a thing. Then defeating Nepo (Nepomniachtchi) in a match is icing on the cake."

Meanwhile, he called it the biggest win of his career. Speaking to ChessBase India, he said, "First of all I myself can't believe that I won the game without having to go to tiebreaks. Its definitely the biggest win of my career so far. This will motivate me to go further in my career."

