Do bhai, dono tabahi…Fitzpatricks give a literal meaning to the trending tagline

It’s probably the most-used meme and tagline in India when two friends or teammates are doing something well together. PGA Tour

On Sunday, at the Zurich Classic on the PGA Tour, brothers Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick were literally ‘do bhai, dono tabahi’ (two brothers, both destroyers).

The Fitzpatricks stomped to a 31-under par total in the only two-man team event on the Tour at the TPC of Louisiana. A day earlier, they had combined to shoot a tournament record 15-under par 57 in Saturday’s fourballs format.

The brothers have been on a tear lately.

Matt, winner of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai in November, has been in terrific form. On March 15, he finished second in the Players Championship. The week after, he won the Valspar Championship. The final week of March belonged to Alex as he travelled to New Delhi and won the Hero Indian Open on the DP World Tour. The second week of April was the Masters and Matt was tied 18th there. He then won the RBC Heritage, defeating world No1 Scottie Scheffler in a playoff, and capped it with the Zurich Classic win alongside his brother.

In these seven weeks, the 33-year-old Matt has climbed to No3 in the world ranking and banked $9.65 million in five starts.

More meaningful were the gains made by the 28-year-old Alex. The Hero Indian Open win was the first of his career and came in his 87th start on the DP World Tour, giving him two-year exemption. Less than a month later, he also secured a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour with the win in New Orleans. He also gets into this year’s PGA Championship, next year’s Players Championship and all the remaining PGA Tour Signature events ($20 million purse).