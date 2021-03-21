Dominant India win both men's and women's 10m air pistol team gold medals
A dominant India claimed both the gold medals on offer by some distance in the men's and women's 10m air pistol team events on the third competition day of the ISSF World Cup here on Sunday.
First, the terrific trio of Yashaswini Singh Deswal, Manu Bhaker and Shri Nivetha won the top prize in the women's team 10m air pistol event.
Then, the team of Youth Olympics and Asian Games gold medallist Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma and Shahzar Rizvi bagged the yellow metal in the men's event, comfortably beating Vietnam 17-11 in the final.
The Indian women shot 16 in the gold medal round to finish way ahead of Poland's Julita Borek, Joanna Iwona Wawrzonowska and Agnieszka Korejwo, who managed 8 at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.
The home team topped the second qualification with a total score of 576 while the Polish women shot 567.
In the first qualification, the Indians aggregated 1731 following scores of 290, 287, 288, 287, 293 and 287 over six series.
Poland' sequence of scores read 286, 283, 286, 286, 286 and 287 for a total of 1701.
In the men's final, Vietnam were represented by Dinh Thanh Nguyen, Quoc Cuong Tran and Xuan Chuyen Phan.
Chaudhary and Co led the qualification part two with a total score of 579 while the Vietnamese managed 565.
The Indian men aggregated 1750 in the first qualification while Vietnam scored 1708.
On Saturday, the 23-year-old Deswal won the individual gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle event ahead of compatriot Bhaker, who settled for silver.
Chaudhary and Verma claimed the silver and bronze medals respectively in the men's individual 10m air pistol final.
A total of 294 shooters from as many as 53 countries, including Korea, Singapore, USA, United Kingdom, Iran, Ukraine, France, Hungary, Italy, Thailand and Turkey, are participating in the tournament.
Dominant India win both men's and women's 10m air pistol team gold medals
ISSF World Cup: India bag silver in men's team air rifle event, women finish 4th
- The Indian trio shot a total of 14 in the gold medal round.
Two more Indian shooters test positive for COVID-19 at ISSF World Cup: Report
Yashaswini wins gold, Indian shooters belatedly find touch after long break wins
- On Saturday at the Karni Singh range, Panwar was shooting in his first final for 15 months. He did not know how to handle the pressure. It was a struggle all through the 24-shot final. He was able to regain his touch in the nick of time, claiming bronze with a total of 228.1 points.
China's Yang breaks women's 20km race walk world record
Shooting World Cup: Divyansh Panwar overcomes pandemic blues to bag bronze
- On Saturday, Panwar was shooting in his first final for 14 months. He struggled for rhythm. He did not know how to handle the pressure. It was a struggle all through the 24-shot final. He was able to regain his touch in the nick of time, claiming bronze with a total of 228.1 points.
Saurabh wins silver, Abhishek bags bronze in 10m Air pistol event
- The fancied world number four Chaudhary was humbled in the final shot by Iran's Javed Foroughi, currently ranked 107th in the ISSF rankings.Foroughi, who had only 14 seconds on the clock to fire his final shot, scored a winning 10.5 after the 18-year-old Chaudhary managed 9.8 in his last attempt of the gold medal round.
Did my best in low-scoring final: Yashaswini Deswal after winning gold
Almost forgot shooting during lockdown: Divyansh after winning bronze in WC
Nikhat Zareen, Gaurav Solanki settle for Bronze at Bosphorus Boxing tournament
- India ended their campaign with two bronze medals.
ISSF World Cup: Divyansh Panwar wins bronze in 10m Air Rifle
- The 18-year-old Divyansh shot 228.1 to finish third on the podium at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.
EXCLUSIVE - Expecting this to be my best-ever Olympics: Sharath Kamal
- Veteran India paddler Sharath Kamal expressed satisfaction upon qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics, saying he is back to hitting top gear again.
ISSF World Cup: Three shooters test positive for COVID-19
Glad to end Vijender's unbeaten record: Lopsan
How a personal tragedy shaped Sathiyan's route to Tokyo
- Sathiyan, 28, recalled his father as being a towering personality at home for both him and his mother, who soon realised it was her turn to stand tall for her son’s table tennis career.