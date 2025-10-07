DP World India Championship brings Rory McIlroy to India for first time, golf set for watershed moment in the country

Golf is all set to get a major shot in the arm in India as the DP World Championship is around the corner, and the four-day event will see some of the biggest names making their presence felt. The event, boasting a whopping prize money of USD 4 million, will serve as the penultimate stop on the Back 9, culminating in the season-ending DP World Tour Play-Offs on the 2025 Race to Dubai schedule. It is worth mentioning that this prize money is the largest fund offered for a DP World Tour event in India. DP World has held several events in Dubai for a long time, but the event in October 2025 will be its first venture in India. Rory McIlroy is set for his maiden India visit(Getty Images via AFP)

The event will be the fourth tournament to be held in India on golf's global tour since the first visit in 2008. The country also becomes the 37th territory to stage a DP World Tour event. The prestigious competition will be held at the Delhi Golf Club from October 16 to 19. With this, 2025 will mark the first occasion where two different tournaments will be staged in India in the same year since the Johnnie Walker Classic visited New Delhi in the 2008 season.

Earlier this year, the Hero Indian Open was held at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram, and now the DP World Championship is set to take place.

If the prize money of USD 4 million isn't enough to capture your imagination, then you needn't worry. Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy is also set to visit India for the first time in his career. He confirmed his participation earlier this year. He confirmed his availability after completing a career grand slam in April by winning the Green Jacket. This laurel was the latest addition to his list of accomplishments, which also included the 2011 US Open win, the US PGA Championship wins in 2012 and 2014, and the Open victory in 2014.

"I’m excited to not only tee it up in India for the first time but also visit a country that I’ve always wanted to explore. I’m proud to play in the inaugural DP World India Championship. I’ve always enjoyed playing a global schedule, and as I have previously said, there is tremendous potential to grow golf further in the country. This is a great opportunity, and I can’t wait to play in front of Indian golf fans," he had said earlier this year.

Apart from McIlroy, the event will also feature Ryder Cup stars Viktor Hovland and Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood and local favourite Shubhankar Sharma. The Irishman Lowry is returning to Delhi for the first time since the 2010 Avantha Masters.

The upcoming tournament has been co-sanctioned by the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), marking a new chapter in professional golf in India. If there is smooth sailing all around, then the country has the potential to emerge as a premier golf destination for the world.

All you need to know about ticket availability

The tickets for the DP World Tour India are currently available on the BookMyShow platform. General admission tickets are available for INR 865, while the ticket and viewing deck section is priced at INR 7,013. If one chooses the second option, the user will gain access to the course and the viewing deck.

The general admission ticket will only give access to the course. The VIP hospitality tickets are priced at INR 87,673. This premium experience will provide golf supporters with access to the course and a shared hospitality suite.