EC members have sidelined ‘meaningful discussions’ about athletes: Usha

New Delhi: Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha on Tuesday accused executive committee (EC) members of consistently blocking “meaningful discussions,” regarding athletes welfare and their performance. IOA president PT Usha. (PTI)

Usha was responding to IOA vice president and EC member Gagan Narang, who was critical of her decision to appoint an ad hoc committee to run the affairs of the Boxing Federation of India. Olympic medallist Gagan had written to Usha that athletes are suffering because of such “arbitrary decisions.”

The IOA president said an ad hoc committee for BFI was necessitated because the federation failed in its “fundamental responsibilities” and there has been no effort to identify fresh talent, select promising boxers and implement structured training programmes with the Asian Games fast approaching.

“The decision to appoint an ad hoc committee was not arbitrary but a necessary step to restore order, ensure proper governance and prioritize athlete development,” she wrote to Gagan on Tuesday.

The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed the ad hoc committee for BFI, following a similar ruling in the case of Bihar Olympic Association, saying the power to appoint an ad hoc panel is with the IOA general council.

IOA president Usha and the executive committee are engaged in a tussle that is seen as a hindrance to critical functioning of the body. Narang had asked Usha to call an emergency executive committee meeting to discuss pressing matters and reminded her that the last regular IOA executive council meeting was held in October 2023 while the IOA annual general meeting has not been held since March 2023.

To this Usha said that she has made several attempts over the past year to convene EC meetings to discuss “key issues” concerning welfare of athletes and their preparations. “Unfortunately, these efforts have been thwarted time and again by members -- including yourself -- who have consistently blocked meaningful discussions.”

She said “the EC has instead shown a disproportionate preoccupation with matters such as appointment of chef de mission and deputy chef de missions for the Olympic Games, along with budgetary approvals that appear to align with personal preferences rather than the greater good of Indian sports.”

Emphasising that she is committed to safeguard the interest of Indian athletes and ensure transparency and accountability in sports governance, Usha said the EC have been reluctant to actively engage in discussions about improving athlete performance or implementing measures to enhance India’s medal winning potential. “The persistent reluctance to address these critical matters raises serious concerns about the priorities of some within the IOA.”