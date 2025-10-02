Coach Eddie Jones believes Japan do not get the respect they deserve on or off the pitch and said Thursday that they are out to change minds in Tests against some of the world's top rugby teams. Eddie Jones demands respect for Japan ahead of 'ambitious' tour

Japan face Australia in Tokyo this month before travelling to Europe to take on world champions South Africa, Ireland, Wales and Georgia.

Japan stunned the Springboks at the 2015 World Cup in Jones's first spell as head coach and the team followed that up by reaching the quarter-finals as hosts four years later.

But Jones believes they still do not get the credit they deserve and said the only way to earn it is "by beating bigger opponents".

"I think people think we play well for 20 minutes and then go away," the Australian said as he named a 38-man training squad to prepare for the Tests.

"We want to show that we're a team that can stick in there, can hang in there, can fight every moment and take their opponent right to the last drop.

"That's how we'll win respect."

Japan had one win and one loss in a home series against Wales in July before reaching the Pacific Nations Cup final, where they lost 33-27 to Fiji.

Jones claimed Fiji had fielded an extra player for several minutes of the match without being punished and said the incident had been "brushed under the carpet".

"If a team has an extra player for six minutes, it's a serious, serious incident," he said.

"I'm just using that as an example of maybe we don't get enough respect in terms of the way the game is governed."

Japan will face Jones's former team Australia at Tokyo's National Stadium on October 25.

They then travel to London to face South Africa at Wembley before heading to Ireland, Wales and Georgia for Test matches on successive weekends.

Jones said it was Japan's "most ambitious tour" ever and backed his team to keep improving.

"From last year to this year, the age of the team has gone down, the experience of the team has gone down," he said.

"But I think we've found a good balance of how we want to play quickly in terms of our attack."

