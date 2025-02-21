England captain Itoje glad of 'Superman' Hill's help against Scotland

England captain Maro Itoje hopes to finish Saturday's Six Nations clash against Scotland at Twickenham in the company of Ted Hill after likening the Bath forward to Superman and saying he was "a man carved out of Greek stone". HT Image

Hill, who won the last of his two caps back in 2021, was called onto England's bench by coach Steve Borthwick on Thursday after original replacement second row George Martin withdrew because of a knee injury.

Saracens lock Itoje, who will start the Calcutta Cup clash alongside Ollie Chessum, was a member of the England team when Hill, 25, made his Test debut against Japan in 2018.

"I'm very, very happy for Ted," Itoje told reporters on Thursday. "He's a player I've admired for a number of years, seeing him do his thing at Worcester and then at Bath.

"He's a supreme athlete. He looks like Clark Kent and Superman with his glasses. He is a man carved out of Greek stone. I am very happy that I hopefully get an opportunity to play with him."

England attack coach Richard Wigglesworth said of Hill: "He's an incredible athlete, not only quick across the ground, but quick in the air, line-out time.

"He's got a different set of super strengths to George Martin but we'll expect him to bring the best of himself when he comes on. I don't want him to play like anyone else. I want the best of Ted."

Scotland's bid for a fifth straight Calcutta Cup win over England has been boosted by the availability of key playmaker and co-captain Finn Russell.

The Bath fly-half is in Scotland's side after passing concussion protocols following a sickening clash of heads with team-mate Darcy Graham, who remains sidelined, in the first half of a 32-18 loss to champions Ireland on February 9.

While the 30-year-old Itoje respects the talent of 2021 British and Irish Lions colleague Russell, he insisted Scotland had plenty of other attacking threats that England need to consider as they look to build on a thrilling 26-25 win over France last time out.

"Finn is obviously a good player, we all know he's a good player and he requires a certain amount of attention," he said.

Itoje added: "Whilst we need to make him have a bad day at the office, we also have to pay respect to their back row, wingers, tight five, his inside back partners. They have a number of threats throughout their team."

It was announced Wednesday that England wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso will miss the entire championship following surgery on a dislocated shoulder.

The 22-year-old's club, Exeter, said he suffered a recurrence of the injury in the England camp, having initially decided against an operation after sustaining the problem just before Christmas.

"We needed to make sure he was going to be right so he got tested properly here, significantly tested, and it wasn't right so the surgery option then came," said Wigglesworth.

"It wasn't that close that you were planning to have him in."

