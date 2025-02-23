Menu Explore
England regains Calcutta Cup after Scotland misses goalkicks at Twickenham

AP |
Feb 23, 2025 12:50 AM IST

England regains Calcutta Cup after Scotland misses goalkicks at Twickenham

LONDON — Scotland surrendered the Calcutta Cup when Finn Russell couldn't convert their three tries and lost to England 16-15 in dramatic fashion at Twickenham on Saturday.

HT Image
HT Image

Russell missed his last chance with 20 seconds left in regulation, the angled conversion attempt sailing about a meter wide of the left post.

Despite being outscored three tries to one, England held on to win successive nailbiters after the last-gasp home upset of France and kept alive its Six Nations title hopes.

The bonus was a first home victory over Scotland in eight years.

Meanwhile, Scotland's title bid was finished after a second straight loss, and the end of an historic run of four successive wins over England.

England didn't lead in the gritty, tension-filled match until the 67th minute after Marcus Smith's second penalty for 13-10.

Moments later, Scotland's eighth penalty of the second half gave Fin Smith a monster shot from halfway which he slotted for 16-10 with 10 minutes to go, punctuated by an air punch.

Scotland still had chances but either shot itself in the foot or England's defense scrambled superbly — captain Maro Itoje stole a ruck ball while practically doing a handstand.

Then in the 79th, Stafford McDowall took Tom Jordan's inside pass and burst through from halfway all the way into the England 22 and quick hands let wing Duhan van der Merwe stroll across to give Russell a chance to make the match-winning conversion.

But he missed.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

