F2 racers Theo Pourchaire, Enzo Fittpaldi transferred to hospital after horror Jeddah crash

The FIA confirmed that Formula 2 racers Theo Pourchaire and Enzo Fittpaldi have been taken to hospital following a crash at the start of the Feature Race on Sunday in Saudi Arabia.

Pourchaire and Fittipaldi came together as the lights went out for Race 3 at Jeddah, Pourchaire appearing to stall from third on the grid, with his stationary car then hit by Fittipaldi. The pair's crash led to a lengthy red flag, after which the race was shortened to 20 minutes and one lap.

The race then ended prematurely when Guilherme Samaia and Olli Caldwell collided and half points were awarded to all - Oscar Piastri having crossed the finish line first.

An FIA statement read: "The FIA advises that an incident occurred during the FIA Formula 2 Feature Race start today, 05/12/21, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, involving car #10, Theo Pourchaire, and car #14, Enzo Fittipaldi."

"The drivers were immediately attended to by emergency and medical crews. The drivers were conscious and extricated by the attending medical crews. Both have been transferred by ambulance and helicopter to King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital, Jeddah," the statement added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON