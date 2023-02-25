Fiery NBA feuds taking basketball to another level

The NBA is a league that has seen numerous rivalries, such as the Lakers and the Celtics or Michael Jordan’s Bulls versus the Bad Boys’ Pistons. However, with the rise of team-switching, the league has seen fewer of these classic rivalries. Nonetheless, these match-ups that do arise make for some of the most exciting basketball. In this article, we will highlight five rivalries that could shape the next five years of basketball.

Team feuds

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant has other players and teams on his mind, and it's the reigning champion Golden State Warriors. Last season, the young Grizzlies defeated a depleted Warriors side in overtime to make the playoffs and send Golden State packing. A day after the Grizzlies defeated the Warriors in a regular-season game by 29 points, Jaren Jackson Jr mocked Golden State’s team slogan with a tweet saying, “Strength in numbers”. After the Warriors saw off Boston to win their fourth NBA title in eight years, Klay Thompson labeled Jackson a “freaking bum”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Though the Grizzlies have been progressing towards the top of the standings, the Warriors currently sit in the last play-in tournament position with a 23-24 record.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns

For Zion Williamson, it’s the Phoenix Suns led by point guard Chris Paul. CP3 was drafted by the then Hornets fourth overall in the 2005 NBA draft, and led them to the Western Conference semi-finals in 2008. CP3 is also close with current Pelicans head coach Willie Green after they both played under current Suns head coach Monty Williams.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Things got feisty when the pair met in last season’s playoffs for the first time, with Phoenix eventually prevailing in six heated and absorbing games. Zion was absent for the entirety of last season, meaning he missed out on all of the fun. The Pelicans won the regular-season series 2-1, setting up a potential classic in April or beyond.

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks have a rich history of facing each other on the court. Their first encounter was in the 1974 NBA finals, where Dave Cowens and John Havlicek led the Celtics to victory over Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (then known as Lew Alcindor) and Oscar Robertson's Milwaukee team. They met three more times in the playoffs during the 1980s.

However, their rivalry seems to be gaining momentum in recent years. Despite splitting a pair of postseason series in 2018 and 2019, both teams have established themselves as top contenders in the Eastern Conference. Milwaukee managed to end their 50-year championship drought in 2021, while Boston made a long-awaited return to the NBA finals in 2022. As they enter the weekend, both teams are separated by just half a game for the league's best record.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With talented rosters that seem built to contend for years to come, we could be witnessing just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting showdown between stars like Antetokounmpo, Tatum, and Brown.

One-on-one rivalries

LeBron James vs Kawhi Leonard

LeBron James vs Kawhi Leonard

The 2019 offseason was one of the most memorable in NBA history. The Lakers traded for Anthony Davis, giving LeBron James a legit superstar sidekick in his quest for a fourth NBA title. The other team in LA, the Clippers, also had a significant offseason signing with Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers were aiming to knock off LeBron James and the Lakers. Though the Clippers never made it to the Western Conference Finals and have not lived up to expectations since then, a possible Lakers-Clippers playoff match-up in the coming years would still be must-see TV.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read | King James' reign continues: Remembering LeBron's record-breaking 61-point game

Zion Williamson vs Ja Morant

Zion Williamson vs Ja Morant

Zion Williamson and Ja Morant were drafted at the top two picks in the 2019 NBA draft. With the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans being in the same conference and division, it seemed only a matter of time before these two superstars would battle for NBA supremacy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Though, with Williamson’s injury issues and Morant’s path to the NBA, they still remain side-by-side. With the Grizzlies and Pelicans being in the top four positions in the West, the possibility of these two meeting deep in the playoffs later this season is becoming more likely by the day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON