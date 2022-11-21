Home / Sports / Others / FIFA WC: Dutch name debut keeper, Krepin Diatta replaces Sadio Mane for Senegal

FIFA WC: Dutch name debut keeper, Krepin Diatta replaces Sadio Mane for Senegal

Published on Nov 21, 2022 09:25 PM IST

African champions Senegal have turned to Diatta to replace injured talisman Mane on the left side of their attack with Boulaye Dia given the striking role at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Senegal's Krepin Diatta (AFP)
The Netherlands named uncapped goalkeeper Andries Noppert in their starting line-up for Monday’s World Cup Group A clash against Senegal who opted for Krepin Diatta as the replacement for Sadio Mane.

After much speculation over the identity of the Dutch keeper, coach Louis van Gaal chose Noppert despite the fact he has yet to play an international.

They have nine players from their Africa Cup of Nations winning squad in their starting line-up.

Teams:

Senegal: Eduoard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Nampalys Mendy, Cheikhou Kouyate, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Abdou Cissse, Krepin Diatta, Ismaila Sarr, Boulaye Dia

Netherlands: Andries Noppert, Daley Blind, Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk, Matthijs de Ligt, Denzel Dumfries, Steven Berghuis, Frenkie de Jong, Steven Bergwijn, Cody Gakpo, Vincent Janssen

