FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule Today: Live Streaming details of Netherlands vs Qatar, Wales vs England

FIFA World Cup 2022 hosts Qatar can't qualify for the knockout stage anymore, having lost their first two matches. Qatar will play for some redemption with a win against Netherlands as the two meets face off on Tuesday. Netherlands meanwhile are unbeaten in the tournament so far and victory against the hosts would guarantee them a place in the last 16.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile Ecuador will compete against Senegal, with just one point separating the two teams. The winner between the two, will seal a place in the round of 16.

Similarly, the match between Iran and USA will be a virtual knockout as the losing team will be sent packing from the world event. In group B, Wales are the bottom-placed team and they would fancy their chances against England as the overall goal difference in the tournament, will decide the fate of the two teams.

When will Ecudaor vs Senegal, Netherlands vs Qatar, Iran vs USA and Wales vs England FIFA World Cup 2022 matches take place?

Ecudaor vs Senegal and Netherlands vs Qatar will start at 8.30 PM. While Iran vs USA and Wales vs England will be telecast after mid-night at 12.30 AM(Wednesday).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where will Ecudaor vs Senegal, Netherlands vs Qatar, Iran vs USA and Wales vs England FIFA World Cup 2022 matches take place?

Ecudaor vs Senegal will be held in Khalifa International Stadium. Netherlands vs Qatar will happen in Al Bayt Stadium. Iran vs USA will take place in Al Thumama Stadium and Wales vs England will be organised in Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Which television channels will broadcast Ecudaor vs Senegal, Netherlands vs Qatar, Iran vs USA and Wales vs England FIFA World Cup 2022 matches in India?

Ecudaor vs Senegal, Netherlands vs Qatar, Iran vs USA and Wales vs England FIFA World Cup 2022 matches will be broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels.

Where can i get the live streaming of Ecudaor vs Senegal, Netherlands vs Qatar, Iran vs USA and Wales vs England FIFA World Cup 2022 matches in India?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The live streaming of Ecudaor vs Senegal, Netherlands vs Qatar, Iran vs USA and Wales vs England FIFA World Cup 2022 matches will be available on Jio Cinema app in India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON