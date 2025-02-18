Floyd Mayweather's million-dollar bash: A week-long Miami blowout with beach parties, ATVs & yacht extravaganza!

Floyd Mayweather is set to prove once again that his lavish lifestyle knows no bounds. The undefeated boxing legend is celebrating his 48th birthday in true Mayweather style—by throwing a jaw-dropping, seven-day bash in Miami that reportedly costs a staggering £4 million. Floyd Mayweather has flown 400 of his closest family members and friends to South Beach for his week-long birthday celebration.(Reuters)

According to TMZ, Mayweather's week-long festivities kick off on Monday, February 17, leading up to his big day on February 24. The former world champion has flown 400 of his closest family members and friends to South Beach, ensuring they experience luxury at its finest. His guests are being treated to top-tier accommodations in some of Miami Beach's most exclusive hotels, setting the stage for a birthday celebration unlike any other.

As reported by The Sun, the itinerary is packed with high-energy activities, including wild beach parties, an adrenaline-fueled ATV tour, and even a roller-skating session—one of Mayweather’s all-time favourite hobbies. The boxing icon, who owns his own skating rink, Skate Rock City, in Las Vegas, is known for his love of gliding on wheels almost as much as he is for dominating the ring. Bowling nights, yacht parties and a private mansion event are also on the agenda, ensuring non-stop entertainment for his elite guest list.

Mayweather himself all but confirmed the outrageous celebrations with a post on social media, inviting fans to "Come party with me for my birthday Miami!" His luxurious lifestyle has been a signature aspect of his persona, and this extravagant week only adds to his legendary status.

Mayweather officially hung up his gloves in 2017 after his blockbuster win against UFC superstar Conor McGregor. However, the undefeated champion has stayed active in the fight game, participating in exhibition bouts against MMA fighters, boxers and even social media influencers. His most recent matchup was against John Gotti III—the grandson of one of America’s most infamous mob bosses—back in August.