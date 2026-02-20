For Honey, it’s not just all about money

New Delhi: Honey Baisoya was at the practice greens of the iconic Tollygunge Club in Kolkata when, almost 1500 kilometres away in the national capital, six franchises were involved in an intense bidding war over him at the auction for the inaugural 72 The League — PGTI’s foray into franchise-based competition.

The auction wasn’t streamed or televised, which meant Baisoya was fervently checking his Instagram feed between the putting rounds. “There was some nervousness, for sure. I knew I would be in demand, but never expected to go this big,” he said.

“This big” is a little over 100 per cent hike over his base price and a much-needed validation for someone who was considered a special talent from the time he turned professional in 2013.

Baisoya’s anticipation wouldn’t last long because his feed — and phone — wouldn’t stop buzzing. The 29-year-old, who entered the pool with a base value of ₹10 lakh, went to Delhi-based Capital Lancers for ₹20.5 lakh, beating a spirited challenge from Rajasthan Regals and Kolkata Classics.

Since all the Indian pros who have been picked for the league were in Kolkata for the ongoing DP World Players Championship, the mood in the locker room and on the greens was one of anxiety, relief and delight. “It’s something none of us have experienced before. The conversations were playful, with players pulling each other’s legs over their price tags.”

Soon, everyone would converge on Baisoya for a small celebration. The small but tight-knit Indian golf community found an unlikely torchbearer in the man who was introduced to the sport by his caddie-father Ravinder Singh.

Baisoya first swung a golf club at the age of five, and since the pristine greens of Delhi Golf Club — where his father caddied — were out of bounds, the golf-crazy dad took him to the football ground at Thyagraj Stadium to hone his drives.

“My dad would take me to the stadium in the afternoons when the field was empty. I was made to drive from one goalpost to another to build my range,” he said. Each time Baisoya would clear the target, Ravinder would reward him with ₹10.

Not surprisingly, Ravinder was the first person Baisoya called up after learning about his auction price. The father and son had a quiet word – all those years of struggle and scarcity flashing before them. “My father is a man of very few words, but I can tell when he is proud of me. It was one such moment,” he said.

What also made the moment sweeter was the fact that Baisoya’s close friends Amardeep Singh Malik and Mohammed Azhar were also picked by Lancers. Sixteen-year-old Kartik Singh and 21-year-old Shubham Jaglan, two youngsters who are seen as the future of Indian golf, were taken by Mumbai Aces and Hyderabad-based Charminar Champions respectively as was 60-year-old veteran Mukesh Kumar, who went to Kolkata Classics.

“It’s an incredible step for Indian golf,” said Baisoya. “The money has started flowing in on the domestic tour of late and the league gives players like us a sense of financial security.”

Baisoya’s financial rewards are a reflection of his form on PGTI circuit. He logged eight top-10 finishes on the PGTI tour in 2025 and won ₹44,31,193. This year, in two competitions alone, he has made ₹31,49,700, thanks to a third-place finish at the SECL Chhattisgarh Open and a win at the DP World Players Championship at Qutab Golf Course. The victory at Qutub handed him a cheque of ₹22,50,000, the highest ever in his 13-year professional career.

The reason for his success, Baisoya believes, is the off-season work on his short game. He worked with fellow golfer S Chikkarangappa on putting, and the latter has advised him to lengthen his backswing.

“These are very subtle changes that can potentially change the game. While earlier I would just play the course in practice, now I am more focussed on training smart,” added Baisoya, who practices at Gurugram’s DLF Golf and Country Club where he is coached by former pro Deepinder Singh Kullar.

“Good things are finally happening,” he said. “I have been on the circuit for so long, and I believe I should have played on the Asian or European Tour by now. This year, my target is to top the PGTI Order of Merit and earn a ticket to the DP World Tour. In five years, I want to be a regular on the European tour. Big money also brings big responsibilities and I hope I can fulfill them.”